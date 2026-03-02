Chicken Cock Whiskey Introduces Its First-Ever Wheated Bourbon, Marking a Bold New Era for the Historic Brand

BARDSTOWN, Ky., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Cock Whiskey , one of America's oldest whiskey brands dating back to 1856, proudly announces the release of Chicken Cock Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon, the newest member of its core portfolio and the first wheated mash bill in the brand's 168-year history. The release officially replaces Chicken Cock Small Batch in the core lineup, ushering in a new chapter for the "Famous Old Brand."

Chicken Cock Wheated Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Crafted with a mash bill of 68% corn, 20% wheat, and 12% malted barley, Chicken Cock Wheated Bourbon represents a shift in the brand's traditional rye-forward profile while preserving the rebellious spirit and bold character that defines Chicken Cock. Bottled at 94 proof and aged a minimum of 5 years, the whiskey delivers a softer, rounder approach without sacrificing depth.

"Our wheated bourbon brings something entirely new to the table for the Chicken Cock brand, while staying true to the quality our customers and fans have come to expect, who are familiar with our traditional high-rye recipe products," says Chicken Cock Whiskey's Director of Brand Engagement, Will Woodington. "Our wheated bourbon leans more into rich, stone fruit flavors, bringing well-rounded oak to the table on the finish, while our high-rye recipe brings more citrus, butterscotch, and a gentle spice side of the flavor spectrum. Equally delicious, beautifully different."

A New Era of Flavor, Built the Chicken Cock Way

Chicken Cock Wheated Bourbon showcases a velvety palate layered with cordial cherries, hints of cream soda and caramel, and a finish of baked dough, brown sugar, dried fruit, and gentle baking spices. The whiskey is crafted using barrel char level 4, amplifying warmth and complexity.

This innovation follows a long lineage of Chicken Cock releases that honor the brand's storied past—from Old West saloons to the millionaire clubs of the Gilded Age to Harlem's Cotton Club during Prohibition. Wheated Bourbon carries that legacy forward while inviting new drinkers to experience a softer, easy-sipping expression that remains unapologetically Chicken Cock.

Packaging & Availability

Chicken Cock Wheated Bourbon is bottled in the brand's signature honeycomb glass—an homage to an 1800s medicinal bottle design—and features "The Famous Old Brand" rooster emblem prominently on the label. Available nationally, the SRP is $54.99.

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Founded in 1856 by James A. Miller in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock Whiskey has a legacy rooted in one of the earliest commercial bourbon operations in the Commonwealth. What began with Miller's first venture—J.A. Miller's Old Bourbon in the late 1830s—grew into a nationally recognized whiskey that became the first from Bourbon County to ship internationally. Over the decades, Chicken Cock Whiskey gained prominence in Old West saloons, Gilded Age social clubs, and Harlem's famed Cotton Club during Prohibition.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, revived the historic brand, restoring its reputation for quality and authenticity. Today, Chicken Cock Whiskey is one of the fastest-growing American whiskey brands, celebrated for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye, as well as a roster of highly sought-after limited releases crafted in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company through its collaborative distillation program.

In 2024, Chicken Cock Whiskey opened its first brand home, Circa 1856 Bardstown, an immersive visitor experience housed in one of the oldest residences in the Bourbon Capital of the World. Building on that momentum, the brand will expand its presence in 2025 with the opening of Circa 1856 Louisville—a tasting room and speakeasy in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood—further deepening its connection to Kentucky's whiskey heritage and offering fans a second destination to explore the world of Chicken Cock Whiskey.

Media Contact:

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Cock Whiskey