Chicken Cock Whiskey Introduces Old Glory Kentucky Straight Rye

Groundbreaking Whiskey Blends With Laird's Apple Brandy To Honor America's 250th Anniversary

BARDSTOWN, Ky., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Cock Whiskey, one of America's oldest whiskey brands dating back to 1856, proudly announces the launch of Old Glory, Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Blended With Laird's Apple Brandy, a limited-time release within the Chicken Cock Whiskey portfolio. This is the first time both brands have collaborated to produce a brandy-whiskey blend, marking a new moment with two historical spirits companies spanning a combined 416-year history. Created in honor of America's 250th anniversary, it bridges tradition and modern drinking culture, balancing heritage, character, and approachability.

Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Blended With Laird’s Apple Brandy

The blend combines 70% Chicken Cock Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey with 30% Laird's Apple Brandy, with both components aged a minimum of four years. This unprecedented expression, marking a blend never produced before, is bottled at 100 proof and introduces a more nuanced and rounded profile while maintaining the bold, trailblazing character that defines Chicken Cock. The result is a balanced and innovative spirit that honors tradition while pushing the boundaries of flavor.

"Few things today could simultaneously break the mold while honoring tradition like Old Glory does," says Will Woodington, the Director of Brand Engagement for Grain & Barrel Spirits. "I couldn't be more thrilled for us to be partnering with Laird's, which has even older roots than we do, and has stood the test of time as an icon in American distilling. The blend may be a 70/30 split between Chicken Cock Rye and Laird's Apple Brandy, but it is undeniably 100% American. We couldn't be more excited to share in the incredible flavor and story of Old Glory with people across the country."

A Collaboration of Flavors Rewriting The Rules

Chicken Cock Old Glory Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, blended with Laird's Apple Brandy, opens with a bright, inviting nose of orchard fruit layered with ginger and toasted oak. On the palate, it reveals a warm, rounded sweetness with notes of honey, clove, ripe pear, and baked red apple. The finish is textured and lingering, showcasing cracked coriander, red apple skin, and honey, with a subtle hint of mint that adds a refreshing lift to the spice-forward profile.

"This collaboration unites two historic American spirits—Laird's Apple Brandy, passed down through 10 generations, and Chicken Cock Whiskey, a revived brand from the mid-1800s," says Lisa Laird, the President & Global Ambassador at Laird & Company. "Together, we've created a blend that respects tradition while delivering a bold, modern profile for today's whiskey drinker. Old Glory is a true celebration of heritage and craftmanship."

Packaging & Availability

The Old Glory Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Blended With Laird's Apple Brandy is bottled in the brand's signature honeycomb glass—an homage to an 1800s medicinal bottle design—and features "The Famous Old Brand" rooster emblem, which is joined by a bald eagle displayed prominently on the label. Available nationally, the SRP is $64.99. This release is limited to 12,000 bottles.

For more information about the Old Glory Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Blended With Laird's Apple Brandy, please visit: https://chickencockwhiskey.com/

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

Founded in 1856 by James A. Miller in Paris, Kentucky, Chicken Cock Whiskey has a legacy rooted in one of the earliest commercial bourbon operations in the Commonwealth. What began with Miller's first venture—J.A. Miller's Old Bourbon in the late 1830s—grew into a nationally recognized whiskey that became the first from Bourbon County to ship internationally. Over the decades, Chicken Cock Whiskey gained prominence in Old West saloons, Gilded Age social clubs, and Harlem's famed Cotton Club during Prohibition.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, revived the historic brand, restoring its reputation for quality and authenticity. Today, Chicken Cock Whiskey is one of the fastest-growing American whiskey brands, celebrated for its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye, as well as a roster of highly sought-after limited releases crafted in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company through its collaborative distillation program.

In 2024, Chicken Cock Whiskey opened its first brand home, Circa 1856 Bardstown, an immersive visitor experience housed in one of the oldest residences in the Bourbon Capital of the World. Building on that momentum, the brand will expand its presence in 2025 with the opening of Circa 1856 Louisville—a tasting room and speakeasy in Louisville's NuLu neighborhood—further deepening its connection to Kentucky's whiskey heritage and offering fans a second destination to explore the world of Chicken Cock Whiskey.

About Laird & Company

Founded in 1780, Laird & Company is America's oldest family-owned distillery and the nation's first producer of Apple Brandy. With ten generations of continuous family stewardship, the company has maintained a steadfast dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and tradition. From its early days supplying Applejack to Revolutionary War troops to its modern portfolio of spirits and ready-to-drink offerings, Laird & Company continues to celebrate America's rich distilling heritage from its home in Scobeyville, New Jersey.

Media Contact:

Sam O'Brien

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Cock Whiskey