Chicken Salad Chick Accelerates North Texas Growth With New Restaurant Opening In Fort Worth

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion across Texas with its newest restaurant in Fort Worth-Ridglea Village. Following the brand's debut in Arlington last month, the new Fort Worth-Ridglea Village location marks Chicken Salad Chick's seventh Dallas-Fort Worth area opening, emphasizing the brand's continued growth in the metroplex. Located at 6124 Camp Bowie Boulevard, the Fort Worth-Ridglea Village restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on January 28th and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, January 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Fueling the Fort Worth area expansion are experienced multi-unit operators Meggie and John Schissler of J&M Hospitality, LLC. Following their third Chicken Salad Chick opening in Burleson just four months ago and upcoming opening in Fort Worth-Ridglea Village, the Schisslers have plans to develop four more restaurants over the next few years. The duo got their franchising start following Meggie's time working on Chicken Salad Chick's marketing team. In the two years she spent in the role, she gained extensive knowledge on the brand and fell so much in love with the concept that she and John decided to open their own. The Schissler's continued growth and success with their restaurants in Fort Worth, Hurst and Burleson has made them standouts in the fast-casual industry, while earning them a spot on QSR Magazine's 2019 Young Leaders to Watch list.

"Four years ago, John and I were opening Chicken Salad Chick's first Texas location and now we're able to celebrate our fourth opening in our home state," said Meggie Schissler. "Franchising with Chicken Salad Chick and serving these amazing communities throughout the Fort Worth area has been such a rewarding experience. We're thrilled to continue our growth in our favorite state and bring the brand's fresh and flavorful chicken salad to even more neighborhoods throughout Northern Texas."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 145 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Fort Worth-Ridglea Village will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/3.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 2/3.

***Limit 1 kids meal per adult meal purchased.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickftworthridgleavillage/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 145 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

