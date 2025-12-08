Chicken Salad Chick Expands Florida Footprint with Three New Franchise Agreements

Fast-Growing, Fast-Casual Restaurant Concept Accelerates Growth in the Southeast Region

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is building even more momentum in Florida as it continues its rapid expansion throughout the Southeast region. The brand has signed three new franchise agreements in the state, highlighting its strong growth in one of the country's most dynamic markets. Each new franchise group brings diverse professional experience and a shared passion for community engagement, further advancing Chicken Salad Chick's mission to spread its signature hospitality.

Franchise Owners Expanding Florida Presence:

Cathy & James Brown, and Allison & Stuart Gibson – Viera, Florida

Veteran entrepreneurs Cathy and James Brown, along with Allison and Stuart Gibson, are deepening Chicken Salad Chick's presence along Florida's east coast. The Browns bring 16 years of franchising experience, while James, a Marine Corps veteran, continues to lead with service-driven values. Their daughter Allison is following in their footsteps as a business owner, combining her background in sales and marketing with her husband Stuart's passion for learning and growth. Together, the two families embody Chicken Salad Chick's spirit of community and hospitality.

Holly and Chris Eakes – Lakeland, Florida

Clearwater native Holly Eakes and her husband Chris bring a mix of restaurant roots and business leadership to the brand. Having grown up in her father's restaurants, Holly developed a lifelong passion for hospitality, while Chris currently oversees IT operations for BayCare Health System. The Eakes family looks forward to introducing Chicken Salad Chick to the Largo community and furthering the brand's presence in the Tampa Bay area.

The Foundry Group – Orlando, Florida

Known for combining art and science in business, The Foundry Group will bring twelve new Chicken Salad Chick locations to central, Florida. With extensive experience in real estate, finance, and project management, the team was drawn to the brand's proven business model and its focus on consistency, quality, and heartfelt service.

Continued Florida Growth:

In addition to these agreements, Chicken Salad Chick has opened six new Florida locations in 2025 and sold 13 additional stores for future development throughout the state. Florida continues to stand out as one of the country's top markets for growth, ranking second in the nation in the first quarter of 2025. Chicken Salad Chick's latest franchise agreements reflect the brand's ability to attract experienced multi-unit operators who recognize the long-term potential of its community-first concept.

"We are excited to partner with business owners in a region of the nation where Chicken Salad Chick continues to thrive," said Mark Verges, Vice President of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick. "Each of these franchisees bring extensive business knowledge, unique backgrounds, and a genuine passion for the brand. We know they will be great representatives as we expand our footprint in Florida."

In the first half of 2025, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated a string of grand openings across the country, solidifying its position as a leader in the fast-casual segment. The brand's commitment to quality, community engagement, and operational support has helped fuel its momentum, with dozens of additional locations in development.

Chicken Salad Chick continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system, being named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals for the fourth consecutive year, as well as being named #3 in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers. The brand was also highlighted in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking at 158 for 2025.

In 2025 the team is capitalizing on momentum from 2024, aiming to break records with new deals across the United States. Franchise development has identified Pennsylvania, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois and West Virginia as target growth states with high economic potential. The brand continues to bring its gracious hospitality and fresh fare to new markets, seeing a 13% increase in unit count year-over-year. Last year, Chicken Salad Chick reported over $394.2 million in system wide sales. According to the 2024 FDD, in addition to this impressive growth, experienced a 38% increase over 2021 and grew to record-setting AUV of $1.5 million.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 307 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's ranked top 3 in the nation in 2024 , QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and recognized at No. 134 on Nation's Restaurant News 2024 Top 500, spotlighting the biggest restaurants in America by systemwide sales. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

