CHICKEN SALAD CHICK KICKS OFF THE NEW YEAR WITH THE RETURN OF GREEK GODDESS

Fan-Favorite Mediterranean Chicken Salad and New Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup Available for a Limited Time

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is welcoming back its popular Greek Goddess chicken salad for a limited time. Available January 5 through February 28, Greek Goddess delivers bright Mediterranean-inspired ingredients while giving guests a fresh and flavorful way to start the new year.

First introduced in summer 2024, Greek Goddess quickly earned fan-favorite status for its bold yet refreshing profile. Inspired by the rustic flavors of the Mediterranean, this limited-time offering is made with kalamata olives, feta cheese, and a zesty blend of Greek-style herbs, bringing vibrant flavor to Chicken Salad Chick's seasonal menu. Guests can enjoy the Greek Goddess as a scoop, sandwich, or to-go as a Quick Chick.

"The Greek Goddess has been one of our most requested returning flavors since its debut, and we're excited to bring it back in the new year," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Its fresh, savory ingredients offer something unique and craveable, while still delivering the comfort and quality our guests know and love. Pairing it with a warm, hearty soup makes it the perfect seasonal combination."

In addition to the return of the Greek Goddess, Chicken Salad Chick is also introducing a Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup as a special seasonal side. Rich, flavorful, and comforting, this new soup is designed to keep guests warm during the colder months and is sure to become a winter favorite among Chick fans.

About Chicken Salad Chick

