Chicken Salad Chick Accelerates Ohio Expansion With New Restaurant Opening In Anderson Township

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Ohio with its newest location in Anderson Township. On the heels of Chicken Salad Chick's debut in the state with its restaurant in Westerville, the opening of the Anderson Township restaurant emphasizes the brand's aggressive growth efforts in Ohio, with a location in Mason set to open in October and an additional restaurant in Oakley slated to open later this year. Located at 7919 Beechmont Avenue, the company-owned restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on September 10 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

"Opening our first restaurant in Ohio earlier this summer was an exciting milestone for us and that excitement has continued to build, with the Anderson Township restaurant marking the first of three Cincinnati locations we have slated to open this year," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "From the moment the Chamber of Commerce and residents of Anderson heard we were expanding, they have been eager to express their enthusiasm. It's this kind of warm welcome that makes the debut that much sweeter and we look forward to opening an additional restaurant in Mason with our new franchise owners, the Heydt family, in just a few weeks."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, September 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, September 11 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler. Thursday, September 12 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Friday, September 13 – Guests that purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. commemorative Chick cup.***

Guests that purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. commemorative Chick cup.*** Saturday, September 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 125 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Anderson Township will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com or follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 9/16.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 9/16.

***While supplies last. Includes a free beverage on the first visit, but does not include unlimited refills.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickandersontownship

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 125 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

