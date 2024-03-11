Chicken Salad Chick Achieves Record Sales for Annual Charitable Program, The Giving Card

Brand's Largest Philanthropic Initiative Raises Over $2.1 Million for Child Cancer Research, Local Food Charities Since 2017

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad concept, announced today its annual charitable program, the Giving Card, witnessed substantial success in 2023, with a record-setting $525.225 raised from 113,258 cards sold at its more than 250 locations. Now in its ninth consecutive year, the Giving Card continues its tradition of supporting local food charities and childhood cancer research. The Giving Card offers guests restaurant rewards in exchange for the funds raised for local food charities and CURE Childhood Cancer, an organization raising money to advance cancer research and support patients and their families.

Priced at $5, the Giving Card offers users exclusive in-store rewards through the Chicken Salad Chick Craving Credits app. With a total value of approximately $60, these rewards can be claimed once a month throughout the year. Guests who purchase the Giving Card will benefit from complimentary menu items like a large drink, free upgrades, and various deals such as a buy-two-Quick-Chicks-get-the-third-free offer, among other deals. Local food organizations chosen by Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners and company stores in their communities receive 75% of the sales from the Giving Card, while the remaining 25% of the proceeds go to CURE Childhood Cancer

"At Chicken Salad Chick, our purpose is to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others. This annual fund-raiser provides much needed funds for cancer research and food for families in need," explained Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Through the generosity of our Chicken Salad Chick guests, we've raised more than $2 million over the past few years. We are so grateful to our Chick fans who have joined us to make a meaningful impact in our communities and to Atlanta-based CURE in their vital efforts to fund new research in the fight against childhood cancer."

Established in 2014 by Chicken Salad Chick co-founders Kevin and Stacy Brown and Earlon and Betty McWhorter, the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation emerged in response to Kevin's battle with cancer. Aligned with the core mission of Chicken Salad Chick to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others, the Browns and McWhorters recognized the restaurant's potential to bring about positive change in the lives of their community members facing challenges. Currently, the CSC Foundation is dedicated to two primary initiatives: feeding the hungry and actively participating in the fight against cancer.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

About CURE Childhood Cancer

Founded in 1975, Atlanta, Georgia-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates more than $4.7 million in funding annually to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. Through innovative programming, CURE Childhood Cancer also provides crisis-oriented support to patients and their families, addressing their most critical and urgent needs. For more information visit www.curechildhoodcancer.org.

