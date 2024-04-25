CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN MISSISSIPPI WITH OPENING OF RIDGELAND RESTAURANT

-Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on May 7th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 10th Mississippi location. Situated in the Renaissance at Colony Park at 1000 Highland Colony Parkway, Chicken Salad Chick of Ridgeland features an outdoor patio and is the fourth Chick restaurant from Mississippi residents Blake and Shae Fuller. The Ridgeland community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, May 7th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Ridgeland guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, May 7 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, May 8 - The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

- The first 50 guests at and to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Thursday, May 9 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Picnic Blanket.**

– The first 50 guests at and to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Picnic Blanket.** Friday, May 10 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick meal receive a FREE Chick meal on their next visit. Additionally, Chick fans can buy one Large Quick Chick and get one FREE – all day long!**

– The first 50 guests at and to purchase a Chick meal receive a FREE Chick meal on their next visit. Additionally, Chick fans can buy one Large Quick Chick and get one FREE – all day long!** Saturday, May 11 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

Blake and Shae Fuller of Full of Flavor, LLC got their start with Chicken Salad Chick in 2018 when they opened their first location in Flowood. The husband-and-wife team have since expanded to own and operate additional Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Madison, Hattiesburg and now Ridgeland. Proud of the brand's heritage, people and values of serving others with delicious, freshly made chicken salad, they have plans for further expansion throughout Mississippi in the future.

"We are thrilled to be growing with Chicken Salad Chick in Ridgeland, bringing our core beliefs of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others to this community through our newest restaurant," said Blake Fuller. "With its bustling energy and reputation as a vibrant destination, the Renaissance at Colony Park is the ideal location for us to plant our roots in the area. Guests can enjoy their meal on our unique outdoor dining patio that overlooks a beautiful green space, perfect for picnics with family and friends."

The Fullers live out their servant-like approach to leadership through impactful community involvement. They've raised money for Children's of Mississippi and the American Cancer Society with Chicken Salad Chick's Annual Giving Card and other programs throughout the years, earning them the brand's "Heart of a Champion" award for their charitable achievements. With the Ridgeland opening, they will be supporting Children's of Mississippi once again as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events.

Chicken Salad Chick in Ridgeland will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickRidgelandMS/.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

