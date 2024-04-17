FREE CHICKEN SALAD FOR MOMS THIS MOTHER'S DAY AT CHICKEN SALAD CHICK

- Fast-Casual Restaurant Concept Kick Starts Mother's Day Weekend with BOGO Large Quick Chicks -

ATLANTA, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is honoring mothers everywhere with a special promotion. On Friday, May 10, all of Chicken Salad Chick's 250+ locations will be offering a buy one Large Quick Chick and get another absolutely free! This exclusive BOGO offer allows guests to indulge in the brand's made-from-scratch chicken salads while celebrating the incredible mothers in their lives. Chicken Salad Chick's Large Quick Chicks are the perfect addition to your Mother's Day spread – and they are delicious for any meal of the day. In addition to this deal, all Chicken Salad Chick restaurants will be celebrating mothers all month long with its 'Month of Mom' promotion, where guests who scan their receipts on Friday via the Craving Credits app will receive a free drink every day for the month of May.

"Since Chicken Salad Chick is closed on Sundays year-round, we love to get the Mother's Day celebrations started early. It's so important to show appreciation for the moms in our lives, and our Quick Chicks are the perfect meal prep for anyone's Mother's Day festivities," said Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer at Chicken Salad Chick. "Moms are at the heart of our brand, which was founded by a mother, and now having many operators in our system who are mothers as well, we recognize this promotional deal has more meaning than just free chicken salad. Make sure to stop by on Friday, May 10 to grab your free Quick Chick for a special lunch for mom!"

Chicken Salad Chick's Mother's Day event is Friday, May 10. Post this

Made fresh from scratch every day, Quick Chicks are Chicken Salad Chick's grab and go packages available in all chicken salad flavors, pimento cheese and egg salad. Serving four to five people, Large Quick Chicks provide a variety of options to please a variety of family members and friends. From their savory selections to those with a sweet twist, Chicken Salad Chick has a flavor that will please everyone in the family. An easy, ready-to-go meal, Quick Chicks can be picked up any time from all Chicken Salad Chick restaurants and can even be ordered in the drive-thru.

Check your local Chicken Salad Chick restaurant for operation hours. Chicken Salad Chick's Mother's Day event is Friday, May 10. Promotion is one-day only, limit three per customer while supplies last. (All Chicken Salad Chicks are closed on Sundays).

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Isabella Bobillo

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick