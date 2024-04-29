CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ADDS A FOURTH LITTLE ROCK LOCATION WITH NEWEST OPENING IN MAUMELLE, ARKANSAS

-Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on May 8th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is growing once again in Little Rock, Arkansas, opening its fourth spot in the city and second in the northern suburbs. Chicken Salad Chick of North Little Rock-Maumelle features a convenient drive-thru at 13101 Crystal Hill Road in the West Landing shopping center. The restaurant is owned and operated by Emily Gray and business partner Hudson Sandefur, the duo behind Little Rock's three other Chicken Salad Chick locations. The Maumelle community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, May 8th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, May 8 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, May 9 - The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler with Ice Pack.**

- The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler with Ice Pack.** Friday, May 10 – In honor of Mother's Day, guests purchasing a large Quick Chick receive another large Quick Chick FREE all day.**

– In honor of Mother's Day, guests purchasing a large Quick Chick receive another large Quick Chick FREE all day.** Saturday, May 11 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

Emily Gray and Hudson Sandefur of Little Rocking Chick, LLC first brought Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch menu and focus on service from the heart to Benton in June 2020. Two more locations followed in 2022 – on Warden Road in North Little Rock and Chenal Parkway on the west side of town. The co-owners have a long history with the company; Gray started out as a corporate trainer, and Sandefur owns several other Chicks across Mississippi and Tennessee.

"Hudson and I are really thankful for our guests throughout the Little Rock area who have supported these businesses over the past four years. Our restaurant teams come to work every day excited about the opportunity to serve the community within our four walls and out and about where they live and play," said Emily Gray. "Maumelle has so much charm and character; it's a perfect fit for Chicken Salad Chick's focus on enriching lives and serving others. Whether they come in to the dining room, pick up in the drive-thru or want us to cater their next function, we're going to take great care of our new neighbors."

This restaurant team enjoys giving back to important causes throughout the year, including partnering with the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks. With the North Little Rock-Maumelle opening, they are accepting donations for Arkansas Children's Hospital as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events.

Chicken Salad Chick North Little Rock-Maumelle will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickNorthLittleRockARMaumelle.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick