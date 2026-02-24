CHICKEN SALAD CHICK ADDS SIXTH RESTAURANT TO CHARLOTTE METRO, OPENING NEW LOCATION IN CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening in Magnolia Plaza on March 10 with free chicken salad for a year giveaway

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 21st restaurant in North Carolina and sixth for the Charlotte metro area. The new Cornelius location is at 8301 Magnolia Estates Drive, conveniently situated in the Magnolia Plaza shopping center. The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, March 10, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality and community-focused mindset that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways including:

Tuesday, March 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, March 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag!** Thursday, March 12 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with one side will receive a FREE entree with one side or Small Quick Chick on their next visit!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with one side will receive a FREE entree with one side or Small Quick Chick on their next visit!*** Friday, March 13 – The first 50 guests to purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick!****

– The first 50 guests to purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick!**** Saturday, March 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Commemorative Chicken Salad Chick Cup with beverage of their choice!*****

Chicken Salad Chick of Cornelius is led by Sing Bev Hospitality. These multi-unit franchise owners own and operate 20 Chicken Salad Chick locations throughout North and South Carolina and collectively have over 100 years of experience in the hospitality industry. They first brought the brand to Charlotte in 2014 with the opening of their Carmel Commons restaurant, with further expansion to four other locations in the Charlotte market over the years.

"The Lake Norman area has an incredibly inviting energy that makes this community really special," said Julie Beville, co-franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Cornelius. "It's why we have had Cornelius on our wish list of locations for a long time now and why we know our culture of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others is going to fit right in. There's also just something about lake days that calls for fresh, flavorful food that's easy to share."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Cornelius restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Sing Bev Hospitality team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events, the Cornelius restaurant will be raising money for the American Cancer Society of North Carolina.

"Chicken Salad Chick is proud to continue growing with Sing Bev Hospitality throughout the Charlotte market," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Over the past 13 years with us, they have exemplified what it means to be outstanding stewards of the brand. As they have expanded their business and become one of our largest franchise operators, it's become evident that what truly sets them apart is their heart. We can't wait to see the positive impact their leadership, commitment to the community and philanthropic initiatives will bring to Cornelius."

Chicken Salad Chick of Cornelius will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the restaurant's Facebook page. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entree with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with one side. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase 2 Large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

*****Guests must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Free refills on future visits not included. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 325 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Tidehouse

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick