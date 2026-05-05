CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES TEXAS EXPANSION EFFORTS, OPENING NEW RESTAURANT IN BOERNE

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on May 20, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant, located at 34702 Interstate Hwy 10 West in Boerne. The new location features a convenient drive-thru, and the local community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, May 20, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, May 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, May 21 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Kitchen Towel!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Kitchen Towel!** Friday, May 22 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Collapsible Pet Bowl & Pet Bandana!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Collapsible Pet Bowl & Pet Bandana!** Saturday, May 23 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a free Chick Insulated Tote Bag!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Boerne is owned and operated by OberRoc LLC, which consists of business partners James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle, George Shaw, and Rosemarie Acerra. Boerne marks the team's fifth Chicken Salad Chick in the greater San Antonio area, as they operate restaurants in New Braunfels, Stone Oak, Roadrunner and Westover Hills. The group plans to open three additional restaurants, including one in Kyle this summer and locations in Schertz and San Antonio – Alamo Heights over the next few years.

"My team and I are incredibly honored to be bringing the Chicken Salad Chick dining experience to communities in greater San Antonio," said Rosemarie Acerra, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Boerne. "For the past 25 years, my partners and I have been adamant about investing in our local communities and giving back to those we serve. We're excited to keep growing with this special brand and meeting our new guests in Boerne soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Boerne restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in Texas," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "It's exciting to see the success the OberRoc group has achieved so far in San Antonio, and we know they're only getting started. They've been great franchise owners to work with, and we look forward to continuing to grow our brand's presence with them in The Lone Star State these next few years."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Boerne team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Boerne, the restaurant will be raising money for CHRISTUS Children's Hospital, the first and only academic, freestanding children's hospital in San Antonio dedicated to the care of children and expectant mothers.

Chicken Salad Chick of Boerne will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Boerne restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entree with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 18 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 335 restaurants across 22 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living and Technomic, among others. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick