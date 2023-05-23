Chicken Salad Chick Announces 8-Unit Agreement: Strengthens Brand Presence Across Northern Virginia & Washington, D.C. Metro Market

Family Operation Expands Nation's Only Chicken Salad Franchise Across the State

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announces the signing of an eight-unit agreement that will bring new restaurants to Arlington and Fairfax Counties over the next five years. The first location is slated to open in Spring 2024. This development adds to the brand's existing statewide footprint that boasts five open locations - Christiansburg, Hampton, Mechanicsville, Richmond, and Roanoke, with 11 more under various stages of development.

Behind the development agreement is Devon Chamberlin, her father, Patrick Cavanaugh, and her father-in-law, Barry Chamberlin. All have close ties to the community, born and raised across Arlington and Fairfax Counties.

Patrick and Barry's relationship dates back well over 20 years when they met through mutual friends. Over the years, their families have spent a lot of time together. Barry's son, Milton, and Devon began dating a few years ago, which has culminated in their recent wedding on November 5, 2022.

Devon's career has been focused on mental health and substance use disorder treatment, working between residential treatment centers, inpatient hospital settings, and Fairfax County Emergency Services. Throughout her years in the mental health field, she's maintained her dream of one day owning and operating a small, locally-based business, one where she could leverage her deepening ties to the local community.

After learning that Chicken Salad Chick was interested in expanding into the Northern Virginia market, Devon knew that this would present her with an opportunity to run the sort of local business she had long dreamed of. She welcomed the opportunity to work with her father-in-law, Barry, and father, Patrick, as co-owners of Virginia's newest Chicken Salad Chick franchise.

"After being a consumer of the brand for over a decade, it is a dream come true to have the opportunity to bring something so beloved to our community," said Devon Chamberlin. "Not only are we providing a great-tasting, quality product, but we're creating an environment with a communal feel that prioritizes customer service with warmth and kindness that is exuded the moment you walk through the doors. People connect through their hearts and their stomachs, and we seek to do just that. I'm beyond grateful to run this operation as a family business and bring Chicken Salad Chick to the community."

Patrick boasts a robust legal background and experience in running large and mid-size for-profit professional service organizations, coupled with experience in both fast-food and high-end restaurants. Barry is the founder and currently the President and CEO of The Barrett Companies, a series of limited liability companies involved in real estate development in Northern Virginia.

Together, their skill sets will assist Devon in her desire to own and operate Chicken Salad Chick locations. Collectively, they know how to manage people, how to build out space, negotiate leases, obtain insurance, advertise and market to promote a brand, as well as to devise operating budgets and legal compliance programs in more than one context – all of which will be of value as they establish Chicken Salad Chick's presence in the Northern Virginia area.

"Our brand has tremendous growth opportunities across Virginia," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "In the past year, we have signed over 14 new locations in the state, and as we make our way toward Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania, we are gaining brand awareness and fueling our mission to become America's favorite place for chicken salad. That mission is shared by Devon, Patrick, and Barry who bring immense enthusiasm, knowledge, and expertise to our brand. We can't wait to see the positive impact they'll have throughout their community"

Chicken Salad Chick's investment opportunity and multiple revenue streams have quickly gained attention among local families and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in pursuing the franchise opportunity.

The brand continues to bring its gracious hospitality and fresh fare to new markets, seeing a 10% increase in unit count year-over-year. In addition to this impressive growth, Chicken Salad Chick reported over $306.8 million in systemwide sales, a 20% increase over 2021 and grew to record-setting AUV.

To learn more about opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, Vice President of Franchise Development, at [email protected] or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 200 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team headquartered in Atlanta, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

