CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES VIRGINIA EXPANSION WITH NEW RESTAURANT IN CHARLOTTESVILLE

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening in the Shops at Stonefield on December 17, with a week of giveaways including free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of a new restaurant in Charlottesville, located in the Shops at Stonefield at 2050 Bond St., Suite 140. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, December 17, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, December 17 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, December 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!** Friday, December 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick tote bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick tote bag!** Saturday, December 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with one side and a drink will receive a FREE meal with one side and a drink on a future visit!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Charlottesville is owned and operated by first-time franchise owners, Jared, Josh, and Tricia Moore of ChickenScoop LLC. This family-run venture brings together brothers Jared and Josh, along with Tricia, Josh's wife. For years, the trio had dreamed of going into business together, and after exploring various opportunities, Josh and Jared's mother encouraged them to look into Chicken Salad Chick. Already longtime fans of the brand, the family knew it was a perfect match once they connected with the franchising team. They were drawn not only to the delicious, high-quality menu but also to the company's strong values and commitment to outstanding customer service.

"We're thrilled to open our first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in just a few weeks," said Jared Moore, franchise owner and general manager of Chicken Salad Chick of Charlottesville. "Since day one, the amazing sales team, internal support staff, and our fellow franchise owners have been incredibly welcoming. Their support has meant the world to us and has prepared us well to open our doors and serve our Charlottesville community."

Josh, a graduate of the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, introduced Jared to the area during his time in school. Before long, Tricia, too, fell in love with Charlottesville. The city became a cherished destination for the family's long weekend escapes, and its significance grew even deeper when Josh proposed to Tricia at the picturesque Sugar Hollow Dam and Reservoir. Thereafter, Charlottesville held even deeper meaning and ultimately became the place where they chose to plant roots. Together, the Moores bring a mix of professional experience in hospitality, restaurant management, human resources, finance, and accounting to the table. They believe their combined expertise, leadership skills, and passion for community will make them well-equipped to operate a successful restaurant that feels like home.

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts – including buttercream-frosted cookies and white chocolate cake slices. The new Charlottesville restaurant will offer in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to welcome the Moores to the Chicken Salad Chick family," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "It's an exciting time for our brand as we continue to expand across Virginia. Charlottesville marks our 12th location in the state, and it's an ideal town for our newest restaurant. With its vibrant, growing community and strong university presence, we're eager to share our fresh, flavorful menu with those in the area. We look forward to supporting the Moores as they embark on their new venture."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Charlottesville team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening, the Charlottesville Chick will be hosting a donation-only Friends & Family soft opening event where the restaurant will be raising money for the National Marrow Donor Program – NMDP (formerly Be The Match®), a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, helping save the lives of patients with blood cancers and disorders.

Chicken Salad Chick of Charlottesville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8:00pm. For more information about Chicken Salad Chick, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. For more information on Charlottesville's grand opening, giveaways, and other news, visit https://linktr.ee/charlottesville_chick or follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entrée with one side or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase two Large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with one side and a drink. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 320 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick