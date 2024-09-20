Chicken Salad Chick Announces Expansion into Kansas

National Chicken Salad Franchise Signs Three-Store Deal in Johnson County, Complementing its Development in the Kansas City Market

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is proud to announce its expansion into the state of Kansas with the signing of Jo Anne Williams and Cindy Sulzman's three-store franchise deal, introducing the beloved chicken salad franchise to Johnson County in the Kansas City market.

The Johnson County-based sisters and Kansas City natives are launching their first ever joint-venture with the opening of three Chicken Salad Chick locations to serve the suburbs surrounding Prairie Village, Olathe, Overland Park and Lenexa, Kansas.

"I first discovered Chicken Salad Chick in 2012 with my sister on one of our trips to Destin, Florida. We love the concept and ultimately decided to bring it to Kansas," said Jo Anne Williams, co-owner of the Chicken Salad Chick venture. "We're thrilled to share Chicken Salad Chick's classic, made from scratch food and Southern hospitality with our friends, neighbors and communities in Johnson County," added Cindy Sulzman.

Williams will be leading business development and back-office operations. Sulzman will head up retail operations, catering, and merchandising. Jo Anne's husband, Kirk – an experienced restaurant operator and franchisee, will oversee restaurant operations and development.

This new agreement complements Chicken Salad Chick's introduction into the Kansas City market as Kendra and Alan Greenwood recently signed on to develop locations in Lee's Summit and Blue Springs, MO.

These new Chicken Salad Chick locations on both the Missouri and Kansas sides of the Kansas City market are set to open in 2025. For more information about Chicken Salad Chick, please visit www.chickensaladchick.com .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 270 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for more information.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick