Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening Of New North Carolina Location

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in North Carolina with its newest restaurant in Matthews. Marking the brand's third Charlotte-area restaurant and fifth overall in the state, the Matthews location emphasizes Chicken Salad Chick's continued growth in North Carolina with an additional restaurant in Wilmington slated to open later this year. Located at 2233 Matthews Township Parkway, Suite G, the Matthews restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on September 11 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, September 11 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. ** Thursday, September 12 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Friday, September 13 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free customized Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free customized Chick tumbler. Saturday, September 14– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Chicken Salad Chick's new restaurant in Matthews is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Jennifer and Mark Dennis of 3 Dennis Chicks, LLC. Well-versed in franchising, the husband-and-wife duo also own a premier early education and child care concept, Primrose School at Austin Village, and are thrilled to be diversifying their portfolio into the fast-casual foodservice industry.

"My husband and I have called Charlotte home for more than two decades and over the years, we've watched the culinary scene grow tremendously. After tasting Chicken Salad Chick for the first time last year, we knew the restaurant would be the perfect addition to our city's dining options," said Jennifer Dennis. "Chicken Salad Chick's menu options not only provide the perfect taste of the South served with genuine Southern hospitality and charm, but also a variety of lighter offerings that you can't always get at fast causal concepts. We are proud to be opening in Matthews and look forward to serving our community for years to come."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 125 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Matthews will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 9/16.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 9/16.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickmatthews.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 125 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrodrigues@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

