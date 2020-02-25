Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening Of New Oklahoma City Restaurant

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Oklahoma with its newest restaurant in Nichols Hills. A little over a year after debuting the state's first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Broken Arrow, the new Nichols Hills location will mark the brand's fourth Oklahoma restaurant with an additional location in Chisholm Creek slated to open later this year. Located at 1121 NW 63rd Street, the Nichols Hills location will celebrate its grand opening on March 10 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials* that include:

Tuesday, March 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.** Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.***

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.** Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.*** Wednesday, March 11 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich card redeemable on the next visit.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich card redeemable on the next visit. Thursday, March 12 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Friday, March 13 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Saturday, March 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Nichols Hills restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owner Molly Robinson of ZMMCA, LLC. The restaurant industry veteran spearheaded Chicken Salad Chick's market entry at the end of 2018 with the debut of her Broken Arrow location, which was followed by an opening in Tulsa. Robinson's expansion in Oklahoma City began in Edmond and now includes Nichols Hills, and she plans to continue with an additional location in Chisholm Creek later this year.

"I feel incredibly humbled to have had the opportunity to grow Chicken Salad Chick's presence in Oklahoma and it's been amazing to watch how quickly the Midwest has taken to this delicious southern-inspired concept," said Molly Robinson. "Oklahoma City residents have been eager to have another Chicken Salad Chick location in their area and Nichols Hills is the perfect fit. The community is full of diverse shopping, dining and entertainment options for the whole family, so we knew our unique atmosphere and flavorful menu items would fit right in."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 150 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Nichols Hills will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Not valid in drive-thru

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/16.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 3/16.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickNicholsHills

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 150 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

