Chicken Salad Chick Breaks Ground In Macon

AUBURN, Ala., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in Georgia with a new restaurant slated to open in Macon. Located at 1676 Bass Road across from North Macon Plaza near The Shoppes at River Crossing and I-75 exit 172, the Macon restaurant will feature a drive-thru for added convenience, in addition to catering and Quick Chick options for guests on the go.

Continuing Chicken Salad Chick's expansion in Georgia are multi-unit franchise owners Rod and Lanier McLeod of RLM Restaurant Group, LLC. The husband-and-wife team are versatile and knowledgeable business owners, with nearly a decade of experience managing and directing operations across the healthcare and restaurant industries. In addition to the three other Chicken Salad Chick locations in Warner Robins, Newnan and Carrollton, Georgia, the McLeods also own seven Sleep Well locations throughout the state and two Zaxby's restaurants in North Carolina. Their new Chicken Salad Chick in Macon will mark the McLeods fourth location to open in less than four years.

"Rod and I have absolutely fallen in love with Macon, so much so that we decided to move here last year," said Lanier McLeod. "The city has such a comforting atmosphere that makes you feel at home the minute you arrive and that's exactly how guests feel at Chicken Salad Chick. The concept is a perfect addition to the Macon community, and we can't wait to open our doors next year."

In addition to franchise ownership, the Macon restaurant also kicks off the McLeods journey as property developers. Through the process of expanding their Chicken Salad Chick footprint across Georgia, they came across an opportunity to own and invest in the real estate as well. With Rod's construction management degree, the McLeods started C.R. McLeod Developments and will proudly own and build out the multi-tenant space in Macon, which will be home to Chicken Salad Chick, as well as Surcheros-Tex Mex.

"Being a Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner has been so rewarding and when Lanier and I decided to open additional locations across Georgia, we saw an opportunity to become even more involved in the opening process," said Rod McLeod. "Assisting in all facets of construction and taking complete ownership of the building reinforces our confidence in the brand, as we know we will be serving residents in Macon for many years to come."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 135 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Macon is slated to open in Spring of 2020 at 1676 Bass Road. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

