CHICKEN SALAD CHICK BRINGING MADE-FROM-SCRATCH FAVORITES TO GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA

-Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on April 10th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its 14th North Carolina restaurant opening in Greenville at 112 Redbanks Road. Featuring a convenient drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick of Greenville is owned by the same experienced team who brought the beloved brand to Fayetteville in 2022 and is opening another location in Jacksonville later this spring. The Greenville community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, April 10th; the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

Meal at Chicken Salad Chick.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, April 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, April 11 - The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

- The first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Friday, April 12 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Small Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

– The first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Small Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.** Saturday, April 13 – The first 50 guests at 10:30 a.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.**

The Greenville Chicken Salad Chick is owned and operated by Chris Carnes and Ben Fields, along with Operating Partner Jonah Greenup, who has been serving his hometown Fayetteville community for the past two years at the trio's first Chick location. They have built a dynamic restaurant team that can't wait to bring all of Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch favorites to Greenville.

"Greenville's well-deserved reputation as a friendly, lively hub for work and play is a perfect match for Chicken Salad Chick's culture of service and hospitality," said Jonah Greenup, operating partner of Chicken Salad Chick Greenville. "We look forward to catering area events, hosting lunch and dinner gatherings or supplying meals on the go, and most of all, becoming a valued member of the community."

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events, the Greenville restaurant is supporting CURE Childhood Cancer. Chicken Salad Chick's Annual Giving Card and numerous other events and programs throughout the year reinforce the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation's mission to help raise money to find a cure for cancer, as well as giving back to local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick in Greenville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickGreenvilleNC.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 250 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Marie Holstrom

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick