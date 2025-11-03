CHICKEN SALAD CHICK BRINGS BACK FESTIVE FAVORITE 'DECK THE HOLLY' FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON

Limited-Time Offering Combines Sweet and Spicy Flavors in a Perfect Holiday Blend

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is adding some extra cheer to the season with the return of its fan-favorite holiday flavor, Deck the Holly. Available now through the end of the year, guests can once again enjoy this festive take on a Chicken Salad Chick classic.

"Deck the Holly is a flavor that embodies the warmth and joy of the season with its mix of cranberry sweet and jalapeño heat," said Tom Carr, Chief Marketing Officer of Chicken Salad Chick. "It's the ideal choice for holiday gatherings, office parties, or simply adding a little festive cheer to your lunch routine."

This seasonal favorite puts a cheerful twist on the signature Jalapeño Holly flavor, combining bold jalapeños and tender chicken with festive cranberries for a sweet, spicy and savory taste that's both comforting and exciting. Whether you're looking for something special to spice up your lunch or the perfect addition to a holiday gathering, Deck the Holly is available as a scoop, sandwich, or to-go as a Quick Chick.

The holiday season is also the perfect time to take part in Chicken Salad Chick's largest fundraising effort, the annual Giving Card promotion. Each year, the CSC Foundation though the Giving Card campaign raises funds to help feed the hungry and support children with cancer. When guests spend $5 to purchase a Giving Card, they're contributing to a local food bank or charity in their community, as well as CURE Childhood Cancer, which funds critical pediatric cancer research and provides support to patients and their families. In return, guests receive up to $75 in Chick offers, redeemable through the Chicken Salad Chick app.

This holiday season, guests can earn double points on all purchases made on select Double Points Days – November 20 and December 10. To participate, guests can enroll in the Chicken Salad Chick rewards program by downloading the app, where points can be redeemed year-round for free food and special discounts.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 320 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

