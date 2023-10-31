CHICKEN SALAD CHICK BRINGS MORE SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY TO RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, WITH NEWEST RESTAURANT AT LAKE BOONE TRAIL

-Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening Nov. 14th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its second location in the Triangle with an opening inside the city limits of Raleigh, North Carolina. Situated in a brand-new building at 2414 Wycliff Road in the Food Lion shopping center just off 440, Chicken Salad Chick at Lake Boone Trail welcomes guests with a spacious dining room seating 90 and an outdoor patio for 50. The Raleigh community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 14th; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Raleigh guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Nov. 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, Nov. 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.** Thursday, Nov. 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board.** Friday, Nov. 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Saturday, Nov. 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal receive a FREE Chick Meal on their next visit.**

Chicken Salad Chick at Lake Boone Trail is owned by John Schuster and Mike Saccone, retired executives who spent the majority of their business careers working in the foodservice division at The Coca-Cola Company. They opened their first Chick in Cary in 2020, leveraging their experience and passion for the company's mission of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others to create a best-in-class culture and employee team. In fact, Chicken Salad Chick of Cary has been honored by the brand as one of the Top 10 performers for the past two years, and its operating partner won general manager of the year for 2023. Schuster and Saccone look forward to bringing this same service excellence to their new location in the heart of Raleigh.

"So many of our Cary guests over the past three years travel from within Raleigh city limits and ask us when we're going to open closer to them. It's been our plan since our first days with Chicken Salad Chick to bring a total of six locations to the Triangle, so this is an exciting next step in our expansion goals," said John Schuster. "We couldn't have done it without the continued support of Chick fans in Cary and our amazing team members who embody the brand's hospitality and service from the heart every day."

This restaurant group enjoys giving back to important causes. With the Raleigh opening, they will be supporting the Kay Yow Cancer Foundation as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. This is a Raleigh-based national organization named after the former head coach of the North Carolina State University women's basketball team, who succumbed to cancer. Money raised from Chicken Salad Chick's annual Giving Card program at the new Raleigh restaurant will also support the Kay Yow Cancer Foundation.

Chicken Salad Chick at Lake Boone Trail will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickRaleighNCLakeBoone/.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present."

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

