Chicken Salad Chick Brings Southern Comfort To The Midwest

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding to Missouri with its first restaurant opening in Chesterfield. On the heels of a successful 2018 with more than 20 openings across 10 states, the new company-owned restaurant signifies yet another development milestone for the brand, marking its entrance into the Midwest and 13th state. Chicken Salad Chick has plans to open an additional restaurant in Creve Coeur this year, with restaurants in Ohio and Illinois also slated to make a debut. Located at 17215 Chesterfield Airport Road, the Chesterfield restaurant, which features a drive-thru, will open on January 15th and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests.

"Chicken Salad Chick has developed into a regional powerhouse in the Southeast, but it's become apparent that our Southern hospitality and unique chicken salad flavors are being craved beyond the region as well," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Missouri's genuine excitement for our brand makes it the perfect market to kick off our Midwest expansion and we look forward to showing residents in Chesterfield what Chicken Salad Chick is all about."

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, January 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first ten guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 140 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first ten guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 140 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Wednesday, January 16 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

– The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.*** Thursday, January 17 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

– The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Friday, January 18 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Saturday, January 19 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase two large quick chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew and began franchising in 2012. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 105 restaurants open across the U.S.

Chicken Salad Chick in Chesterfield will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (636) 778-9452. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 1/21.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 1/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickchesterfield/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 105 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.'s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

