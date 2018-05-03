Chicken Salad Chick Builds Momentum in Tennessee with Opening of Knoxville Location

AUBURN, Ala., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Tennessee with its newest location in Knoxville, marking the brand's 7th location in the state. Located at 8008 Kingston Pike, the Knoxville restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on May 16th, where the first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year. The Knoxville opening kicks off a string of Tennessee expansion, with restaurants in Memphis, Spring Hill and Maryville slated to open over the course of the year.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, May 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. *

– Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Thursday, May 17 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 20oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 20oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Friday, May 18 – Free Scoop Friday – The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a free scoop of classic carol.

– Free Scoop Friday – The first 100 guests to purchase The Chick will receive a free scoop of classic carol. Saturday, May 19 – The first 50 guests to buy two large Quick Chicks will receive a small chick cooler.

The Knoxville restaurant is owned and operated by longtime Chicken Salad Chick fan Josh Patton of Volunteer Restaurant Concepts. The Tennessee native had his first Chicken Salad Chick experience at the original Auburn location back in 2008. A senior in college at that time, Patton was a frequent visitor, sometimes even making two trips to Chicken Salad Chick in one day. His love for chicken salad quickly turned into a desire to open his own location and in 2014, that dream became a reality when he opened his first Chicken Salad Chick in Chattanooga. Since then, he's opened additional locations in Chattanooga and Knoxville, with plans to open another three throughout those markets.

"When I first walked into the original Chicken Salad Chick restaurant 10 years ago, I knew I stumbled into something special," said Patton. "Founder Stacy Brown used to joke with me about eating there so often, but I couldn't get enough of the high-quality food and southern charm. My passion for the brand led me to open my own locations and I'm grateful for the opportunity to introduce the concept to residents in Knoxville."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 88 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Knoxville will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 5/21.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 85 restaurants in 9 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com's top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation's Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

