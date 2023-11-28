CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES FOURTH JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, LOCATION OPENING IN ST. JOHNS

-Fast casual concept giving away free chicken salad for a year on Dec. 6th-

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its fourth addition to the Jacksonville, Florida, market in St. Johns. Located at 415 Durbin Pavilion Drive in The Pavilion at Durbin Park, the new restaurant will welcome St. Johns guests with a spacious patio and convenient drive-thru. Three other Chicks throughout Jacksonville include the Galleria, Baymeadows, and Town Center restaurants. The St. Johns community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 6th; the first 100 guests that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, St. Johns guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, Dec. 7 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.**

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.** Friday, Dec. 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Jute Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Jute Tote Bag.** Saturday, Dec. 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 18-Can Collapsible Cooler.**

"Chicken Salad Chick has an experienced local crew led by General Manager Melanie Dutcher, who has been faithfully serving our Jacksonville guests for the past five years," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "She and her assistant managers have put together a stellar group of over 40 team members who are ready to spread the joy of our made-from-scratch chicken salad. We anticipate many hungry Durbin Park shoppers and look forward to welcoming them through our doors for lunch and dinner served from the heart."

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events in St. Johns, Chicken Salad Chick will be supporting Child Cancer Fund, a Jacksonville non-profit dedicated to assisting children and their families through the challenges of a childhood cancer diagnosis and treatment. Through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, the company raises funds for organizations throughout the year to fight childhood cancer and support local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick in St. Johns will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickStJohnsFLDurbinParkPavilion/.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 240 restaurants in 18 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

