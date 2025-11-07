CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES NEW RESTAURANT OPENING IN CHICAGOLAND

Grand opening of Chicken Salad Chick in Glen Ellyn kicks off November 18, where guests can enjoy exclusive giveaways and a chance to win free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, today announced the opening of its latest Chick in the Chicagoland area, located at 293 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, November 18, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday , November 18 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, November 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entrée with two sides will receive a FREE 20oz Engraved Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entrée with two sides will receive a FREE 20oz Engraved Chick Tumbler!** Thursday, November 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!*** Friday, November 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase an entrée with two sides will receive a FREE Teal and Red Chick Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase an entrée with two sides will receive a FREE Teal and Red Chick Tote Bag!** Saturday, November 22 – The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick on a future visit!****

The Glen Ellyn restaurant is owned and operated by Kim and Garrett Seaman, under their company Fox Valley Chick. As experienced franchisees of the Batavia location, the Seamans are committed to growing the brand and creating a strong owner-operator presence in the Chicago suburbs.

"What drew us to Chicken Salad Chick is the simplicity of the recipes and the ability to serve fresh, made-from-scratch food consistently with care and hospitality," said Kim Seaman. "Chicken Salad Chick to many of our guests is the kind of restaurant that once you try it, we know it won't be your last visit. We're excited to bring that same experience to Glen Ellyn and become part of this welcoming community."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Glen Ellyn restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, curbside pickup, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Kim and Garrett are outstanding partners who boldly introduced Chicken Salad Chick to the greater Chicago area with their first restaurant in Batavia and are now expanding to Glen Ellyn," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "With their focus on quality, guest experience, and community involvement, this location is poised to become a cherished part of the Glen Ellyn community. We're excited to see how they will share our made-from-scratch food and Southern hospitality with even more families in the area."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Glen Ellyn team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Glen Ellyn, the restaurant will be raising money for Phil's Friends, a non-profit that provides Christ-centered care, supporting individuals and families impacted by cancer through care packages, cards of hope and hope centers.

Chicken Salad Chick of Glen Ellyn will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8:00pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit: www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickGlenEllynIL/

*The First Guest in line will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick once a week for 12 months. The remaining 99 Guests in line will receive 1 Free Large Quick each month for 12 months. Guests must purchase an entree with one side or item of equal value during the grand opening in order to enter. Must be 16 years or older. Must be on site. Must download the CSC app. Not valid with any other offer.

**Guests must purchase an entrée with two sides. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guests must purchase two (2) Large Quick Chicks. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older.

****Guests must make a purchase on the day of the visit to qualify. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 320 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

