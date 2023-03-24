CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN ATHENS, ALABAMA

- Free chicken salad for a year giveaway to the first 100 guests in line on March 29th -

ATLANTA, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Athens, Alabama. Marking the fast casual chicken salad brand's 28th restaurant in the state where it was founded, Chicken Salad Chick Athens is located at 22175 U.S. Highway 72 East. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, March 29th, when the restaurant will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, Athens guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, March 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Thursday, March 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.** Friday, March 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or will receive a free Chick Tumbler.** Saturday, April 1 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

"Chicken Salad Chick got its start in Alabama 15 years ago, and we are proud to have grown throughout the state. The friendly, small-town atmosphere in Athens is the perfect fit for our made-from-scratch chicken salad favorites served from the heart," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We look forward to feeding our guests with Quick Chicks on the go or welcoming them into our dining room for fresh food and lively conversation. Either way, we're here to enrich the community and spread the joy of Chicken Salad Chick."

Chicken Salad Chick in Athens will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickAthensAL.

*Guests should arrive early to get checked in. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

