CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES GUEST APPRECIATION DAY WITH FREE SCOOP

Fast-casual brand thanks guests nationwide with complimentary scoop of Classic Carol on January 22

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is inviting guests to celebrate its annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, January 22, with a free scoop of its iconic Classic Carol chicken salad at its 300+ locations nationwide.

Guest Appreciation Day is a longstanding tradition for the brand, created to recognize and thank the loyal guests and communities that have helped Chicken Salad Chick grow into a beloved dining destination. On January 22, guests can enjoy one complimentary scoop of Classic Carol with no purchase necessary, while supplies last. The free scoop is redeemable through dine-in, drive thru, and carryout. Limit one scoop per guest.

For guests ordering online, through the Chicken Salad Chick app, or delivery, a free scoop of Classic Carol will be included with each meal purchased.

"Our guests are the heart of everything we do, and Guest Appreciation Day is a simple but meaningful way to say thank you," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Whether they're joining us for the first time or have been visiting us for years, this day is about showing gratitude, celebrating community, and sharing the comfort and care that define the Chicken Salad Chick experience."

Classic Carol, one of the brand's most popular flavors, is made with all-white meat chicken breast, finely minced celery, and a perfectly balanced blend of savory seasonings – an iconic recipe that guests have come to know and love.

For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 320 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

