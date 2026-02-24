CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO OPEN IN BRYAN, CONTINUING TEXAS EXPANSION

Fast casual concept to celebrate the grand opening of its 43rd restaurant in the Lone Star State on March 10, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, today announced it is expanding in Texas once again with the opening of a new restaurant in Bryan, located at 2305 Boonville Road near the Kroger in Colony Park Shopping Center. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, March 10, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, March 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, March 11 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Red Insulated Grocery Chick Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Red Insulated Grocery Chick Tote Bag!** Thursday, March 12 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tervis Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Chick Tervis Tumbler!** Friday, March 13 – The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Navy Chick Beanie!**

– The first 50 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase an entree with two sides will receive a FREE Navy Chick Beanie!** Saturday, March 14 – The first 25 guests at 10am and 5pm to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Cutting Board and Chick Dish Towel!***

The newest Chick in Texas is owned and operated by franchise owners, Thad and Marie Hoffpauir and Emile and Debbie Soulier of CSC Bryan, LLC. The Bryan restaurant marks the group's second Chicken Salad Chick location, following the successful opening of their College Station restaurant in June 2019. Before joining the brand as franchise owners, the Hoffpauirs spent more than 20 years in restaurant management, including serving as district manager and marketing manager for the Chicken Salad Chick location in Lafayette, Louisiana. Building on that experience, they partnered with Marie's parents, Emile and Debbie, to bring the concept to their home state of Texas.

"We're thrilled to open our second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Bryan," said Marie Hoffpauir, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Bryan. "When we opened our first location in College Station, we probably knew fewer than 20 people. Today, we've built lasting friendships throughout the Bryan community, and we're excited to bring the Chicken Salad Chick experience to more of our neighbors. Working together as a family has brought us even closer, and we look forward to serving many more delicious meals across Brazos County."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Bryan restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're very proud of Chicken Salad Chick's continued growth across Texas, especially as we expand our footprint in Brazos County," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "The Hoffpauirs' extensive restaurant experience and the Souliers' passion for the brand and serving others make them ideal partners as we continue our mission to spread joy and enrich lives. We're confident the Bryan restaurant will quickly become a beloved part of the community."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Bryan team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Bryan, the restaurant will be raising money for Pink Alliance, a nonprofit organization founded by five local breast cancer survivors to assist those newly diagnosed with breast cancer and the community regarding breast health, cancer detection and treatment.

Chicken Salad Chick of Bryan will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 9pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Bryan restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of an entree with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase an entree with two sides. Must be present to win. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.



***Guest must be 16 years or older and purchase any two Large Quick Chicks of any flavor. Must be present to win. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 325 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

