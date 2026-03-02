CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES SPRING WITH NEW JILL PICKLE LTO AND HOOPS & SOUPS PROMOTION

Guests Can Enjoy Bold New Seasonal Menu for a Limited Time and Score a Free Cup of Soup on March 16 by Showing Their College Basketball Bracket

ATLANTA, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating the arrival of spring with a trio of seasonal offerings and a special sports promotion.

Meet Jill Pickle, a brand-new chicken salad flavor featuring chopped dill pickles for a taste that is both balanced and fresh. From spear to scoop, Chicken Salad Chick uses the same dill pickle spears served with every meal to create this new, delicious offering. Running now through May 30, Jill Pickle delivers a bright and perfectly pickled twist to the brand's signature line-up of chicken salads, presenting a refreshing flavor profile designed with pickle lovers in mind. Guests can enjoy Jill Pickle as a scoop, sandwich, or Quick Chick to-go option.

To complement the new flavor, Chicken Salad Chick is also introducing Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Chips. With a bold crunch and zesty kick, the chips pair naturally with Jill Pickle, offering guests a cohesive, pickle-inspired combination. Guests can also pair their meal with Chicken Salad Chick's new Peach Tea for the perfect taste of spring. Inspired by two Southern staples, sweet tea and ripe peaches, the beverage features classic iced tea brewed with real fruit for a subtle, refreshing peach flavor.

"Spring is a time when guests gravitate toward flavors that feel fresh, vibrant, and a bit adventurous," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Jill Pickle brings a fun and unexpected twist to our menu, while Peach Tea offers a light, seasonal sip that reflects our Southern roots. Together, these additions create new ways for guests to enjoy their Chicken Salad Chick favorites."

And since spring in the South would not be complete without some college basketball fun, Chicken Salad Chick is serving up its Hoops & Soups promotion at participating locations. On Monday, March 16, guests who show their college basketball bracket will receive a FREE cup of soup with the purchase of an entrée.*

Jill Pickle, Miss Vickie's Spicy Dill Pickle Chips, and Peach Tea will be available for a limited time at Chicken Salad Chick locations nationwide.

*One free cup of soup per person, per completed bracket. In-store only. Not redeemable online or third-party delivery. Bracket can be digital or print, men's or women's college basketball bracket. Only at participating locations.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in 2008 in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 325 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Top 400 lists, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers from 2018 to 2025, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2025. Chicken Salad Chick has also been named one of the South's Best Chains by Southern Living and has been recognized as one of America's Favorite Chains by Technomic. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

