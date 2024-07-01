CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CELEBRATES HUNTSVILLE-AREA EXPANSION WITH GRAND OPENING IN MADISON, ALABAMA

-Fast casual concept giving away free chicken salad for a year on July 16th at new Town Madison location-

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick is expanding once again in North Alabama. The nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept is adding a seventh location to the area overall and a second in Madison. It is located at 101 Moon Shot Drive in distinctive Town Madison, the exciting new mixed-use development with retail, residential and entertainment in the heart of Madison south of I-565. This company-owned restaurant features a convenient drive-thru and a patio for outdoor dining, with proximity to Toyota Field and the Double-A baseball team as well as near Redstone Arsenal and other retail businesses.

The whole Madison community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Tuesday, July 16; the first 100 guests at 10 a.m. that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, guests in Town Madison can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, July 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, July 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.** Thursday, July 18 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Large Cooler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Large Cooler.** Friday, July 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board.** Saturday, July 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

Chicken Salad Chick made its Huntsville debut in 2014 on Airport Road, then opened on Highway 72 West in Madison in 2017. The brand has continued growing in the area with company-owned locations now in Athens, Decatur, Florence and Cullman.

"The greater Huntsville community has been incredibly supportive of Chicken Salad Chick over the past 10 years, and we have loved getting to know our local guests and their families over lunch, dinner and catered events," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Town Madison is known for its emphasis on connectivity, community and culture, which makes it a perfect fit for our company mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others. We are thrilled to reach even more of Madison and Huntsville with our freshly made chicken salad served with gracious hospitality."

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events at Town Madison, General Manager Hali Treadway and her Chicken Salad Chick team will be supporting Kids to Love, which serves children living in foster care, putting clothes on their backs, getting Christmas presents under the tree and giving them scholarships for the next steps of their education. Through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, the company also raises funds for organizations throughout the year to fight childhood cancer and support local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick in Town Madison will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickTownMadisonAL.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

