Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Opening of 2nd Arkansas Location

AUBURN, Ala., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Arkansas with its newest location in Fayetteville. Opening less than a year after the brand's debut restaurant in Jonesboro, the Fayetteville restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's second location in Arkansas and showcases the company's continued development efforts in the Southeast. Located at 352 East Joyce Boulevard, the Fayetteville restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on August 28th and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, August 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.** Thursday, August 29 – The first 100 guests that purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.***

The first 100 guests that purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.*** Friday, August 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler. Saturday, August 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Fayetteville restaurant is owned and operated by first-time franchise owner Sharon Etchison of 72 Hours, LLC. With background in business administration and human resource management, Etchison is skilled in directing operations and will be working alongside her husband Mike to make the Fayetteville restaurant a success. The duo has dreamed of owning their own Chicken Salad Chick restaurant since first visiting the concept in Mobile, Alabama and are proud to be introducing the unique concept to their community.

"The hospitable culture and deliciously fresh food that drew me to the brand as a customer are the same things that make me the proud franchise owner I am today," said Etchison. "Chicken Salad Chick is a restaurant unlike any other and in a sea of burger joints and fast food restaurants, the brand's innovative menu items and flavorful creations are sure to be a hit in Fayetteville. I'm thrilled to finally be joining the two things I love most, Fayetteville and The Chick, and can't wait to open my doors!"

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 125 restaurants currently open in 15 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Fayetteville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 9/1.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 9/1.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickFayetteville/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 125 restaurants in 15 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

