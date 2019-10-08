Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Opening Of First Oklahoma City Restaurant

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Oklahoma with its newest restaurant in Edmond. Marking the brand's third location in the state and first in the Oklahoma City area, the Edmond restaurant highlights Chicken Salad Chick's rapid growth plans for the region with an additional location in Oklahoma City slated to open early next year. Located at 2404 East 2nd Street, the Edmond restaurant, which features a drive-thru, will open on October 22 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials* that include:

Tuesday, October 22 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.** Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.***

Wednesday, October 23 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop or sandwich as a redeemable card that is valid on the next visit.

Thursday, October 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

Friday, October 25 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

Saturday, October 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Edmond restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owner Molly Robinson of ZMMCA, LLC. Utilizing her nearly two decades of restaurant industry experience, including time as a multi-unit operator of McDonalds, Robinson successfully spearheaded Chicken Salad Chick's market entry with a restaurant opening in Broken Arrow last year. Since the launch, Robinson has opened a location in Tulsa, is preparing to open in Edmond and has plans to expand to Oklahoma City early next year.

"It's been a little over a year since I officially became a Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner and I'm about to open my third restaurant in Oklahoma, which is truly incredible," said Molly Robinson. "Each new opening sparks a new group of chicken salad fanatics and they've been eager to share their positive experiences and genuine love for the brand with friends and family across the state. I'm thrilled to be opening in Edmond and can't wait to show the community what Chicken Salad Chick is all about."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 135 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Edmond will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 9p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Giveaways not valid in drive-thru

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 10/28.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/28.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickEdmondOK/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 135 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

