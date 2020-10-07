Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Opening Of Second Jackson Area Restaurant

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Mississippi with its newest restaurant in Madison. Following the brand's debut in Flowood in 2018, the Madison restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's second Jackson area location and ninth restaurant in Mississippi. Located at 1917 Main Street, Madison on Main will celebrate its grand opening on October 20 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Mississippi's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Madison on Main restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining. For guests who prefer to take their chicken salad to-go, Madison on Main has a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, October 20 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one lucky guest randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The first 50 guests to purchase three large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick charcuterie board. Thursday, October 22 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler. Friday, October 23 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick blanket.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free Chick blanket. Saturday, October 24 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Madison restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Blake and Shae Fuller of Taste and C, LLC. The pair opened their first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Flowood in 2018 and currently operate an additional location in Hattiesburg. Madison on Main marks the Fullers' third restaurant opening in just two years, and while spreading chicken salad to more communities around Mississippi excites the duo, it's the relationships they build with loyal guests that truly sweetens their expansion. During the COVID-19 restaurant closures, the Fullers noticed a need to feed the front line workers in the area and alongside restaurant guests, were able to donate nearly 300 meals to nurses, doctors and medical staff.

"Joining the Chicken Salad Chick family is about so much more than becoming a business owner. We have the opportunity to make an impact, both in the community and on a personal level, either through our kind, attentive service or giveback efforts," said Shae Fuller. "Blake and I have loved serving the Flowood and Hattiesburg communities and look forward to opening our Madison on Main location. The area has a vibrant culinary scene and we know we'll be a great next addition."

Chicken Salad Chick in Madison will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. –8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick Special" or anything of greater value and scan the code '1st 100 Spot' on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 10/26.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 10/26.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMadisononMain/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 170 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

