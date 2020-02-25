Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Opening Of Third Savannah Area Restaurant

AUBURN, Ala., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the expansion of its 'low country' footprint with its newest restaurant in Bluffton, South Carolina. Located at 20 Discovery Drive, the Bluffton restaurant marks the fourth location for multi-unit franchise owners Tim and Kelly Paslawski of Savannah Chick, LLC, and becomes the brand's 10th restaurant in South Carolina. The new restaurant will feature a drive-thru for added convenience and will celebrate its grand opening on March 10 by offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways* and specials that include:

Tuesday, March 10 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.** Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.***

The Paslawskis journey with Chicken Salad Chick started in 2014 when they opened their first restaurant in Savannah, Georgia. The husband-and-wife team had always dreamed of becoming entrepreneurs and knew the brand's made-from-scratch chicken salads and culture of serving others was the perfect fit. Over the past six years, The Paslawskis have opened additional Chicken Salad Chick restaurants in Pooler and Statesboro, Georgia and will now be adding the Bluffton, South Carolina location to their portfolio.

"My wife and I have loved every part of owning and operating our Chicken Salad Chick restaurants," said Tim Paslawski. "From building relationships with guests to introducing limited-time, crowd favorite chicken salad flavors, there is never a dull moment. With our new opening in Bluffton, we get to experience those memories all over again and we couldn't be more excited. The Bluffton community has been so welcoming and we're eager to open our doors."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 150 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Bluffton will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Giveaways not valid in drive-thru.

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/16.

*** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 3/16.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBluffton/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 150 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

