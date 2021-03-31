Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Third Restaurant Opening In Greater Baton Rouge

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in Louisiana with its newest restaurant in Gonzales. Located at 503 West Highway 30, Suite A, the Gonzales restaurant marks the brand's third location in the greater Baton Rouge area and tenth restaurant in the state, with an additional location in Slidell slated to open later this year. The Gonzales restaurant, which features a drive-thru and patio seating, will celebrate its grand opening on April 14 and will be giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Louisiana's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Gonzales restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, April 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Thursday, April 15 ­­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free large Quick Chick card redeemable on their next visit.**

­­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free large Quick Chick card redeemable on their next visit.** Friday, April 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.** Saturday, April 17 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.**

– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.** Wednesday, April 14 – Saturday, April 17 – The first 25 guests each day to place an order online through order.chickensaladchick.com will receive a free chocolate crispy treat with their order. Guests do not need to add this to their cart when ordering online. It will be added to their take-out bag upon pick-up.***

The Gonzales restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Beau and Pete Nicolosi of PN&A, LLC. The father-and-son duo introduced the greater Baton Rouge community to the diverse flavors of Chicken Salad Chick in 2017 and quickly made an impact on the culinary scene. Following the debut in Denham Springs, the Nicolosis opened an additional restaurant in Baton Rouge and now, are thrilled to expand to Gonzales. The pair also operate a restaurant in Lafayette and have plans to open two additional restaurants in southern Louisiana.

"It's such an exciting milestone to be opening yet another restaurant in the greater Baton Rouge area and we couldn't be more excited," said Beau Nicolosi. "With each community we set roots in, we're blown away by how passionate residents are about the quality of flavors and warm dining atmosphere Chicken Salad Chick has to offer. This response fuels our desire to grow and we couldn't have picked a better community for our next restaurant than Gonzales. We can't wait to welcome in repeat customers and new diners alike, and know we're going to be a welcome addition to the city's diverse collection of restaurants."

Chicken Salad Chick in Gonzales will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 8p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 9:45-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 4/19/21.

**Dine in, take out, and drive thru only.

***Online orders through order.chickensaladchick.com only.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickGonzalesLA or https://www.instagram.com/chickensaladchick_gonzales/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 180 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

