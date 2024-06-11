CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMES TO CLARKSVILLE, CELEBRATING 23RD LOCATION IN TENNESSEE

-Fast casual concept giving away free chicken salad for a year on June 26th-

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening its 23rd location in Tennessee with a company-owned spot in Clarksville. Located at 2276 Trenton Road, the 2,800-square foot restaurant will welcome guests with a convenient drive-thru. The Clarksville community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, June 26; the first 100 guests at 10 a.m. that morning will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, Clarksville guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, June 26 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. All active-duty military, first responders and Veterans also receive 10 percent off their purchases all day .

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. . Thursday, June 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.**

The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.** Friday, June 28 – The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Bamboo Cutting Board.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at or receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Bamboo Cutting Board.** Saturday, June 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase The Chick meal at 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

Chicken Salad Chick first came to Tennessee in 2014 and has grown steadily ever since with a mix of franchise and company restaurants. General Manager Randee Worthington is thrilled to be bringing the brand's focus on enriching lives and serving others to Clarksville so locals like her don't have to drive to Hopkinsville anymore to get their Chick fix. With the new location's proximity to Fort Campbell, the Chicken Salad Chick team is also excited to offer a 10 percent Hero discount for all active-duty military, first responders and Veterans on grand opening day and every day.

"We are ready to throw open the doors and start spreading the joy of our brand in Clarksville," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Chicken Salad Chick keeps growing in Tennessee because of the community support we receive with each opening and the amazing guests who come to depend on us for a delicious lunch, dinner, Quick Chick on the go or catering for their event. We can't wait to share our made-from-scratch favorites with new and loyal fans in Clarksville."

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events in Clarksville, Chicken Salad Chick will be supporting Manna Café Ministries, which offers hunger relief programs, material provisions, shelter, casework services, and other vital resources to people in Montgomery and Stewart Counties. Through the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation, the company also raises funds for organizations throughout the year to fight childhood cancer and support local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick in Clarksville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickClarksvilleTN.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nicole Hunnicutt

Fish Consulting

404-558-4108

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick