CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMES TO FRISCO AS BRAND CONTINUES TEXAS-SIZED GROWTH IN DALLAS-FORT WORTH METROPLEX

-Fast casual concept celebrates Frisco grand opening March 14 with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its newest opening in Frisco, Texas. Located at 4331 Main Street in the Park West shopping center, this is the 10th Chick location for the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the 26th overall in the state. Chicken Salad Chick Frisco will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, March 14 by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, Frisco guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, March 14 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, March 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at will receive a free Chick Tote Bag.** Thursday, March 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at will receive a free Chick Tumbler.** Friday, March 17 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at 10 a.m. will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio at will receive a free Chick Wooden Cutting Board.** Saturday, March 18 – Buy 2 Quick Chicks and receive 1 free Quick Chick all day long.**

Chicken Salad Chick's latest North Texas development is spearheaded by local business owner Hugo Del Pozzo of Metroplex CSC, LLC and Vice President of Operations Paul Grilli, who previously worked with several company-owned Chicken Salad Chick locations in multiple states. Their first Texas Chick opened in Irving in 2019, followed by locations in McKinney and Arlington later that same year. The Metroplex team already has plans to add 11 more over the next five years, including one slated for 2023 in Fairview. Del Pozzo has lived in North Texas since 2000, serving as the managing director of Bravo Equity Partners. His business expertise led him to invest in other restaurant brands such as Pizza Patron and to co-found Bodegas Pinea, a winery in Spain that produces some of the best wines in the world. Chicken Salad Chick's mission to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others holds a lot of appeal for these restaurateurs.

"After more than two decades of investing in businesses, I have learned how important it is to be passionately dedicated to serving your community and providing outstanding customer service," said Hugo Del Pozzo, owner of Chicken Salad Chick Frisco. "Paul and his management team excel at this, focusing on fresh ingredients made from scratch every day in a friendly, convenient atmosphere. It's that quality and simplicity that makes Chicken Salad Chick so special, and we can't wait to bring those values to Frisco."

Chicken Salad Chick in Frisco will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://facebook.com/chickensaladchickfriscotx.

*Guests should arrive early to get checked in. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure your spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to your app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 225 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2022, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

