CHICKEN SALAD CHICK COMING TO LUBBOCK, TEXAS

-Fast casual concept celebrating grand opening on Aug. 13th with free chicken salad for a year-

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is once again expanding in Texas, opening in Lubbock in the Canyon West shopping center at 5015 Milwaukee Ave. The newest Chick in the Lone Star State is owned by business partners Laura Garrison and Meng Moua. Garrison opened her first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant just one year ago in Amarillo and is excited to invite the Lubbock community to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, Aug. 13th. The first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line.

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. Wednesday, Aug. 14 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.**

- The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.** Thursday, Aug. 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag.** Friday, Aug. 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cooler.**

An alumna of Texas Tech University, Laura Garrison is thrilled to return to the Lubbock area with Chicken Salad Chick. She is a restaurant industry veteran, owning several Taco Bell locations in addition to her first Chick in Amarillo. With her experience comes an appreciation for the communities she does business in and the relationships she develops with her guests.

"Chicken Salad Chick is a really unique brand, focused on spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. Our Lubbock team looks forward to welcoming in our neighbors and getting involved with their special events. We love becoming part of their lives, whether it's enjoying a meal in our dining room or on our patio, picking up a few Quick Chicks to go or letting us cater their family and work gatherings. It's all an honor and a privilege for us to be part of," said Garrison.

With this new Lubbock location, Garrison has partnered with Meng Moua to oversee daily operations of the restaurant. Moua is originally from Alaska but married a Lubbock native last year, quickly settling into the area. "Lubbock is a fantastic community full of wonderful people and great colleges," said Moua. "Laura and I can't wait to throw open our doors and do what Chicken Salad Chick does best, which is serve fresh, flavorful varieties of chicken salad, made from scratch every day."

Chicken Salad Chick gives back to important causes throughout the year, with the CSC Foundation raising money for local food banks and CURE Childhood Cancer. With the Lubbock opening, the local team will be supporting the Texas Girls & Boys Ranch as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. The Ranch provides a safe haven for children of abuse and neglect, providing counseling, tutoring and other specialized services to heal hearts and transform lives.

Chicken Salad Chick in Lubbock will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickLubbockTX.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

