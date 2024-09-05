CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES COLORADO EXPANSION, OPENING NEWEST RESTAURANT IN JOHNSTOWN ON SEPTEMBER 12

Fast casual concept to celebrate its second Colorado opening in the same week, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its newest location in the Centennial State is coming to Johnstown, located at 4884 Larimer Parkway. This opening signifies the brand's commitment to continued growth, following recent grand openings in Littleton on Tuesday, September 10 and Windsor on Wednesday, August 21. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Thursday, September 12 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

To celebrate the grand opening, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways all week long, which include:

Thursday, September 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Friday, September 13 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Black Tumbler!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Black Tumbler!** Saturday, September 14 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick meal & receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick meal & receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Canvas Tote Bag!** Sunday, September 15 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal and receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Bamboo Cutting Board!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Johnstown is spearheaded by local franchise owners, David and Jessica Zumbrun. This is the couple's third restaurant to open in the past year, with previous franchises in Windsor and Greeley. The Zumbruns opened their Windsor location just three weeks ago, drawing an enthusiastic crowd with some residents camping outside the night before. This follows the success of their Greeley restaurant, which opened in 2023. The pair is passionate about the brand's mission to spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others and has plans to eventually open more locations in Northern Colorado.

"Chicken Salad Chick is more than just a restaurant to us, it's a family," said Jessica Zumbrun, co-franchise owner, Chicken Salad Chick of Johnstown. "As David and I continue to expand our franchise footprint and grow our business, our love for the brand only deepens. We're incredibly grateful for our dedicated team and the supportive communities we serve as we continue our franchising journey. We're proud to be part of the Chicken Salad Chick team and look forward to bringing our delicious menu items to guests across Johnstown, Loveland and Northern Colorado very soon."

Located in Johnstown Plaza near Scheels, Chicken Salad Chick of Johnstown features a convenient drive-thru and serves a dozen varieties of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, along with fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and desserts. The new restaurant also offers in-restaurant dining, take-out, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited for the Zumbruns to open in Johnstown and continue expanding our presence in Northern Colorado," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "David and Jessica have been steadfast in their commitment and enthusiasm for the brand, as their community now gets two restaurants open in such a short period of time. We have no doubt they will be successful, and look forward to seeing who joins us for the grand opening celebration next week."

The Zumbruns are deeply involved in the Johnstown and Loveland communities, dedicating their time and talents to support various organizations. As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events in Johnstown, they are donating proceeds to Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy, where David serves on the Board of Directors. This organization is committed to the belief that every child deserves to live a life free of abuse in a safe and permanent home.

Chicken Salad Chick in Johnstown will be open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 8pm For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickJohnstownC

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 270 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

