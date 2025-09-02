CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES FLORIDA EXPANSION WITH NEW PLANT CITY RESTAURANT

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on September 16, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant, located at 2304 James L Redman Parkway in the Walden Woods Shopping Center in Plant City. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, September 16, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, September 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Chicken Salad Chick of Plant City is owned by husband-and-wife duo, Brad and Tammy Cochran of Tampa Bay CSC. The Cochrans' journey began back in 2007, when founder Stacy Brown introduced them to her signature chicken salad at a baby shower for Brad and Tammy's sister-in-law, Julie. What started as a simple introduction quickly grew into a passion, and nearly 18 years later, the Cochrans have become seasoned multi-unit franchise owners. In addition to their newest Plant City location, they operate five other Chicken Salad Chick restaurants across the Tampa Bay area including Brandon, East Fowler, Lutz, South Tampa, and Wesley Chapel.

"Our Plant City opening marks an exciting new chapter for Tammy and me," said Brad Cochran, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Plant City. "We're thrilled to share the Chicken Salad Chick experience with this wonderful community. Our mission is to provide not only flavorful, made-from-scratch chicken salads but also a warm, welcoming environment where guests feel right at home. Whether dining in or catering for a special gathering, we look forward to serving even more families throughout the greater Tampa Bay area soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Plant City restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're excited to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's presence in Florida alongside the Cochrans and their dedicated team," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Plant City is a fun community filled with family-friendly activities and a diverse dining scene, which is why we're confident Chicken Salad Chick will fit right in. With the Cochrans' years of experience and deep understanding of what guests in the greater Tampa area value in their dining choices, we're certain this new location will quickly become a hometown favorite."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Plant City team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Plant City, the restaurant will be raising money for the United Food Bank & Services of Plant City, which works towards helping eliminate hunger in eastern Hillsborough County.

Chicken Salad Chick of Plant City will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickPlantCityFL/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase a Chick Trio. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

***Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and purchase two Large Quick Chicks of any flavor chicken salad, pimento cheese, or egg salad. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

****Guest must download the Chicken Salad Chick app, be 16 years or older and have a ticket of $25+ before tax. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Must be present to win. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 310 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

