CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES FLORIDA GROWTH WITH OPENING IN WESTLAKE

Fast casual concept to celebrate grand opening on December 9, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Westlake, located at 16881 Persimmon Blvd West. The new location features a convenient drive-thru, and the local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, December 9, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, December 9 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Wednesday, December 10 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with lid & straw!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler with lid & straw!** Thursday, December 11 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!***

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!*** Friday, December 12 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Red Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag!** Saturday, December 13 – The first 50 guests to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Cutting Board!**

Chicken Salad Chick of Westlake is owned and operated by seasoned multi-unit franchise owner, Bryan Royal. As part of his franchise group, Royal's O.K. Lunch, Inc., Bryan, along with his brother Kevin currently oversee four Chicken Salad Chick locations, including restaurants in Wellington, Gainesville, Port St. Lucie and Thomasville, GA., with Westlake — featuring a convenient drive-thru — marking their fifth location. A proud family-run business since 1929, Royal's O.K. Lunch, Inc. spans two generations and has a deep-rooted commitment to quality and hospitality.

"Our experience with our other four Chicken Salad Chick locations has been incredibly rewarding, so we knew this was the perfect brand to continue growing with," said Bryan Royal, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Westlake. "Chicken Salad Chick's core values – spreading joy, enriching lives, and serving others – align perfectly with those of our family business, and we're really excited to bring that energy to the Westlake community. With the added convenience of a drive-thru, we can't wait to share Chicken Salad Chick's signature flavors and Southern hospitality with our new friends and neighbors soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Westlake restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're proud to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in Florida with an awesome franchise partner like Bryan Royal," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Westlake is a vibrant and fast-growing community that perfectly reflects the welcoming, family-oriented spirit of our brand. We're confident that Bryan's experience and genuine passion for Chicken Salad Chick will quickly make the Westlake restaurant a local favorite. We look forward to watching him continue to grow the brand and introduce more communities across Florida to the Chicken Salad Chick experience."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Westlake team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Westlake, the restaurant will be raising money for Kids Cancer Foundation, whose mission is to provide hope and support to local children and families battling childhood cancer.

Chicken Salad Chick of Westlake will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8:00pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWestlakeFL/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or any item of greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase a meal with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase two Large Quick Chicks of any flavor chicken salad or pimento cheeses. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 320 restaurants in 22 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nayelis Bosa

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick