Chicken Salad Chick Continues Growth Momentum In Florida With Gainesville Restaurant

ATLANTA, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Gainesville, Florida. On the heels of Chicken Salad Chick's Ocala expansion just last month, the new Gainesville restaurant will mark the brand's fourth Florida opening this year with continued expansion slated for Wellington and Wesley Chapel by the end of 2021. Located at 4062 Plaza Blvd, the Gainesville restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on May 25 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Florida's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Gainesville restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. The Gainesville restaurant will feature patio seating for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, May 25 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at 7am for grand opening day only.

– – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Guests can arrive starting at for grand opening day only. Wednesday, May 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tote bag.** Thursday, May 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick tumbler.** Friday, May 28 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.** Saturday, May 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.**

Behind the Gainesville expansion is first-time franchise owner Kevin Royal of KBR Corporation. Always an entrepreneur at heart, Kevin began his own locksmith business in 2016. He had built his business over the years but was ready to take on a new journey and began looking towards franchising as an option. Once coming across Chicken Salad Chick, Kevin instantly fell in love with the simple and enjoyable product, and unique opportunity in the fast casual segment, ultimately deciding to become a Chicken Salad Chick franchise owner by 2019. Just two years later, he is bringing the brand to the popular college town of Gainesville, Florida and plans to develop future restaurants alongside his brother and franchising partner, Bryan, in Wellington and Jupiter by 2022.

"When I first stumbled upon Chicken Salad Chick, I instantly saw the potential to franchise with the brand, especially in bringing the concept to Gainesville," said Kevin Royal. "Gainesville is home to the University of Florida and a vibrant college town, where both students and locals will enjoy Chicken Salad Chicks' one-of-a-kind flavorful menu and Southern charm. From game day tailgates to quick and easy lunches, my family is thrilled to serve up made-fresh-daily meals to the community and root for the Gators alongside friends and neighbors!"

Chicken Salad Chick in Gainesville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 7:30p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive starting at 7am to get checked in, while maintaining social distancing. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10 am-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of greater value and enter a code on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests must be 16 years or older, redemption begins 5/31/21.

**Dine in or take out only.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickGainesvilleFL/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 190 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com 's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

