CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION IN NORTH CAROLINA WITH NEW LOCATION IN SOUTHERN PINES

Fast casual concept opens new restaurant in the Southern Pines, NC area and celebrates grand opening on December 18th with free chicken salad for a year and additional giveaways

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening date of its newest location in Southern Pines, NC. Located at 209 Carolina Green Parkway, Chicken Salad Chick of Southern Pines marks the 18th store in the state. The Southern Pines community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, December 18 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, December 18 – FREE Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. *

– The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. * Thursday, December 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag! **

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chick Tote Bag! ** Friday, December 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board! **

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Wooden Cutting Board! ** Saturday, December 21 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle! **

Chicken Salad Chick of Southern Pines marks the fourth restaurant opening overall — and the third this year — for franchise owners Chris Carnes and Ben Fields, along with Operating Partner Jonah Greenup. Since opening their first location in Fayetteville in 2022, the team has continued to expand, launching new restaurants in Jacksonville and Greenville, NC, in 2024. Looking ahead, they plan to bring the brand's made-from-scratch favorites to Chesapeake, VA, with a new location set to debut in early 2025.

"Southern Pines represents an exciting milestone as our third opening this year, and we couldn't be more thankful for the warm welcome we've received from every community we've had the privilege to serve," said Chris Carnes, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Southern Pines. "This location has been on our radar from the start, and we're thrilled to finally bring Chicken Salad Chick's hospitality to Southern Pines."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Southern Pines restaurant features in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're thrilled to bring our newest Chick to the Southern Pines community with Chris and Ben at the helm and to continue growing in North Carolina," said Scott Deviney, President and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "This team has had an incredibly busy and successful year with the opening of their three new stores and we couldn't be more proud of all their hard work."

As part of the pre-opening Friends & Family events, the Southern Pines restaurant is supporting CURE Childhood Cancer. Chicken Salad Chick's Annual Giving Card and numerous other events and programs throughout the year reinforce the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation's mission to help raise money to find a cure for cancer, as well as giving back to local food banks and food-related charities.

Chicken Salad Chick of Southern Pines will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickSouthernPinesNC/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Dine in only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 280 restaurants in 20 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual's Top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2024, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020, 2022 and 2024, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises list from 2019-2024. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

