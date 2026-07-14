CHICKEN SALAD CHICK TO MAKE ITS MINNESOTA DEBUT THIS JULY

Fast casual concept enters "The Land of 10,000 Lakes," celebrating grand opening in Apple Valley on July 28 with free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its first restaurant in Minnesota, which will expand the brand's footprint to 24 states. The new restaurant is located at 14658 Cedar Avenue in Cedar Marketplace. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, July 28, when the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality Chicken Salad Chick is known for while taking advantage of various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, July 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Also, the first 50 guests at 5pm will receive a FREE Chick Stadium Cup!*

– – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year. Also, the first 50 guests at 5pm will receive a FREE Chick Stadium Cup!* Wednesday, July 29 – The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 16oz Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 16oz Chick Tumbler!** Thursday, July 30 – The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 40oz Chick Tumbler!** Friday, July 31 – The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 20z Chick Tumbler!**

– The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase a meal with two sides will receive a FREE 20z Chick Tumbler!** Saturday, August 1 – The first 25 guests at 10:30am or 5pm to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chick Small Teal Cooler!***

Chicken Salad Chick of Apple Valley is proudly owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Mike and Mandi Boogerd, who have called Apple Valley home for the past 23 years.

Prior to franchising with Chicken Salad Chick, Mike worked as a product owner at Optum in the healthcare industry, while Mandi spent her career in special education helping students grow both in and beyond the classroom. Ready for a new challenge beyond the corporate world, Mike pursued his dream of entrepreneurship, with Mandi supporting him at every turn. Together, the Boogerds have been active supporters of community events and local food banks. Their vision is to build a business that not only serves great food but creates meaningful connections and gives back to the community they love.

"Mandi and I are excited to open the very first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Minnesota," said Mike Boogerd, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Apple Valley. "When we tried Chicken Salad Chick in Chicago last year, we were instantly hooked. Not only did the brand have such a unique product, but we recognized an opportunity to introduce something new and exciting to our fellow Minnesotans. We believe The Chick's menu will resonate here and look forward to serving the Apple Valley community soon!"

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh sides, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Apple Valley restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, take-out, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"Entering Minnesota is an incredible milestone for the Chicken Salad Chick team," said Scott Deviney, CEO and president of Chicken Salad Chick. "Minnesota has always been a priority development area for us because of its diverse economy and strong business presence, both with small businesses and larger corporations. We're thrilled to partner with the Boogerds and know they'll uphold Chicken Salad Chick's mission to 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others' in Apple Valley."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Apple Valley team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Apple Valley, the restaurant will be raising money for Messiah Community Food Shelf, an emergency food distribution center servicing residents in Dakota County and operated by Messiah Lutheran Church and 360 Communities.

Chicken Salad Chick of Apple Valley will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information on giveaways and specials, visit the Apple Valley restaurant's Facebook. Visit www.chickensaladchick.com, and follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests at 10:30am and 50 guests at 5pm must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Guests will make a purchase of a meal with one side, or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Those at 5pm will receive their free Chick Stadium Cups on-site. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery. Guest must be 16 years or older. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

**Guests must be 16 years or older and purchase a meal with two sides. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guests must be 16 years or older and purchase two large Quick Chicks. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors plus fresh sides, soups, sandwiches, desserts and catering, there's something for every guest and occasion. Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 340 restaurants across 24 states and continues its rapid expansion driven by a passionate network of franchise owners. The brand has earned consistent recognition from Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, Fast Casual, QSR, Southern Living to learn more.www.chickensaladchick.com to learn more.

Contact:

Alexis Paul

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick