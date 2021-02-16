Chicken Salad Chick Continues Rapid Expansion In Florida With New Restaurant Opening In St. Petersburg

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only Southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its newest Florida restaurant in St. Petersburg. On the heels of the brand's Coral Springs debut in January, the St. Petersburg restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's 27th location in Florida and continues its string of development across the state, with an opening slated for Ocala later this month. Located at 1221 4th Street North in the Historic Old Northeast neighborhood, Chicken Salad Chick St. Petersburg will celebrate its grand opening on March 2 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Complementing the Historic Old Northeast District location, the restaurant's entrance will feature a mural painted by local artist and gallery-owner, Alyssa Marie, in connection with St. Petersburg's vibrant arts culture and murals throughout the city.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Florida's state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the St. Petersburg restaurant with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, March 2 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.*

– – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Wednesday, March 3 ­­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle.

­­– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle. Thursday, March 4 – The first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol and a Chick mask.

– The first 50 guests to make a purchase will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol and a Chick mask. Friday, March 5 – The first 100 guests to purchase a large Quick Chick will receive a free Chick hat or Chick tote bag.

– The first 100 guests to purchase a large Quick Chick will receive a free Chick hat or Chick tote bag. Saturday, March 6 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick tumbler.

The St. Petersburg restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr of Simply Southern Pinellas Group, LLC. The Rohrs were first introduced to the unique fast casual concept in 2011 and quickly cherished the brand's charm and made-fresh daily food. They decided to open their first location in Palm Harbor in 2016 and have since expanded Chicken Salad Chick's presence along central Florida and the west coast with additional locations in Seminole, Trinity, and now St. Petersburg. The Rohrs have a resilient passion for serving their community and during the Coronavirus pandemic, donated hundreds of meals to front line workers across the Bay area. Additionally, they've implemented fundraising opportunities across their restaurants in an effort to support local charities, with over $15,000 donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation in 2019 and $30,000 in 2020.

"Being deeply engrained in our community was always a priority to Paul and I, and as we grew with Chicken Salad Chick, we were given more opportunities to further our local relationships. Especially in this past year, we wanted to be there for our neighbors just as they've been there for us," said Linsay Rohr. "We're thrilled to be expanding to St. Petersburg and know we'll be able to make a positive impact on the residents we serve through our comforting dining experience, fresh food and community-centric values."

Chicken Salad Chick in St. Petersburg will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. to 8p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/8/21.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickstpetersburg

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 180 restaurants in 17 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the second consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2020, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019 and 2020, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

[email protected]

954-893-9150

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

