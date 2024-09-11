Chicken Salad Chick Launches Annual 'Cookies for a CURE' Campaign Benefitting Childhood Cancer Research

Proceeds from limited-time Lemon Burst Buttercream cookie sales throughout September to be donated to CURE Childhood Cancer, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, today unveiled its annual Cookies for a CURE promotion in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to funding life-changing pediatric cancer research for children and families across the country.

This fall, guests can enjoy Chicken Salad Chick's limited-time Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies for a good cause. All proceeds from sales of the Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies will go directly to CURE Childhood Cancer throughout the month of September, also known as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

During the last two Septembers, Chicken Salad Chick has raised more than $80,000 for childhood cancer research from proceeds of Cookies for a CURE.

"Cookies for a CURE has become a tremendous platform for us as an organization to make a tangible impact in the lives of so many children and families suffering the reality of this deadly, debilitating illness," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "The supportive and overwhelming response from our guests has made this one of our most successful initiatives yet. Our partnership with CURE is just one of the ways we aim to serve those in our community who truly need it the most, and we could not be more proud to ramp up our Cookies launch for a third year in a row."

The Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies are topped with a natural lemon zest buttercream frosting in honor of the gold ribbon which serves as the international symbol for Childhood Cancer. In the promotion's third year, Chicken Salad Chick expects to donate more than $40,000 directly to CURE based on the supplies allotted for the campaign.

"Chicken Salad Chick's support is such a driving force in our fight against childhood cancer," said Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer. "Funds raised through cookie sales are invested in research aimed at developing effective, less toxic treatments for cancers that affect children. We are so grateful for the incredible partnership, the opportunity to raise substantial funds, and the crucial awareness Chicken Salad Chick is bringing to the crisis of cancer in children."

In 2023 alone, Chicken Salad Chick announced it raised more than $525,000 on behalf of its annual Giving Card program to support local food charities and cancer research. A sizeable portion of these funds were donated directly to CURE to support the organization's efforts to fund new research in the fight against childhood cancer.

The CSC Foundation was created in 2014 by Chicken Salad Chick's founders, Kevin and Stacy Brown, and their business partners, Earlon and Betty McWhorter, with a mission to fight cancer and feed the hungry. Through the growth of the foundation, CSC has had tremendous opportunities to impact the lives of those in need through initiatives like the annual Giving Card program and now Cookies for a CURE. The CSC Foundation has helped secure the future of CSC's philanthropy by setting a positive example across the Chicken Salad organization.

Images of Chicken Salad Chick's Lemon Burst Buttercream Cookies can be found HERE.

For more information about Cookies for a CURE and the CSC Foundation, please visit www.chickensaladchick.com .

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 270 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for more information.

About CURE Childhood Cancer

Founded in 1975, Atlanta, Georgia-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates more than $5.6 annually to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. Through innovative programming, CURE Childhood Cancer also provides crisis-oriented support to patients and their families, addressing their most critical and urgent needs. For more information visit www.curechildhoodcancer.org.

Contact:

Jennifer Gordillo

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick