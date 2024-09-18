CHICKEN SALAD CHICK EXPANDS LOUISIANA PRESENCE, ENTERS LAFOURCHE PARISH WITH NEW RESTAURANT IN THIBODAUX

Fast casual concept to celebrate the grand opening of its 13th restaurant in Louisiana on September 25, offering free chicken salad for a year

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it is opening its 13th restaurant in Louisiana and first in Lafourche Parish, located at 1050 S Acadia Road. The Thibodaux community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Wednesday, September 25 where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Wednesday, September 25 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, September 26 – The first 75 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.**

– The first 75 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick 40oz Tumbler.** Friday, September 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Tote bag!**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chick Tote bag!** Saturday, September 28 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Picnic Blanket!

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Picnic Blanket! Monday, September 30 – The first 50 customers to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a bounce-back card that can be redeemed for a free scoop of Classic Carol.**

Chicken Salad Chick of Thibodaux is owned by Chad and Amanda Ducote. Their journey with the brand began unexpectedly during a visit to their daughter Grace's doctor in Lafayette. After stopping by Chicken Salad Chick for lunch and trying the Dixie Chick and Fancy Nancy varieties, they fell in love with the flavors and welcoming atmosphere. These visits soon became a regular family tradition. With Chad's long-standing passion for cooking and the restaurant industry, owning a Chicken Salad Chick restaurant felt like a natural next step.

"Giving back and staying engaged with our community means everything to Amanda and me," said Chad Ducote, co-franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chick of Thibodaux. "Our commitment to this community runs deep, as we both serve as pastors and manage a small portfolio of rental properties in our spare time. After Hurricane Ida, we were more determined than ever to make our small businesses thrive and wanted to offer something in town. When Amanda and Grace discovered Chicken Salad Chick, it felt like fate. The franchise's core values of 'Spread Joy, Enrich Lives, and Serve Others' align perfectly with our own beliefs, which made it the ideal choice for us. Thibodaux is a growing, health-conscious community, and we're thrilled to offer more healthy dining options to our fellow residents soon."

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts. The new Thibodaux restaurant offers in-restaurant and outdoor patio dining, drive-thru, take-out, curbside pickup, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding Chicken Salad Chick's footprint in Louisiana, and we're eager to bring our delicious menu to communities across the state," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "Chad and Amanda are the ideal franchise owners to help us grow our brand, as we're confident they will embody our values and share them with their community. We're thankful they were able to keep their grand opening on track following the most recent storm, and we know Chicken Salad Chick will become part of unique fabric of Thibodaux and Lafourche Parish."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Thibodaux team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Thibodaux, the restaurant will be raising money for MacDonell Children's Services, a residential home for children whose circumstances leave them in need of a safe, loving and nurturing environment. Donations help fund the organization's services, such as hiring staff, maintaining facilities, and improving services for children.

Chicken Salad Chick of Thibodaux will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit

https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickThibodauxLA/

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. The reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present, per day. The bounce-back card must be presented in-store before March 31st, 2025.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 270 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

