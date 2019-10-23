Chicken Salad Chick Continues Rapid Expansion In North Carolina With New Restaurant Opening In Wilmington

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its continued expansion in North Carolina with its newest restaurant opening in Wilmington. Located at 1131 Military Cutoff Road, the new restaurant will mark the brand's third North Carolina launch this season, with recent openings in Matthews and Charlotte. The Wilmington restaurant, which is owned by first-time Chicken Salad Chick franchise owners Shane and Haley Pinder, will celebrate its grand opening on November 6 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, November 6 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.*

– Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.* Thursday, November 7 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol. Friday, November 8 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free custom Chick tumbler. Saturday, November 9 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

Shane and Haley Pinder of Coastal Chicks, LLC are experienced team leaders, with Shane previously serving as a Division 1 collegiate head volleyball coach and Haley responsible for overseeing an online university's academic group focused on student retention. The Pinder's servant leadership styles attracted them to Chicken Salad Chick, as they closely identified with the brand's mission of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. The husband-and-wife duo left behind their 20-year home in Virginia to make a life in Wilmington with their two children and are thrilled to be opening a Chick in their new city.

"We've lived in Wilmington for a little over a year and one thing we've quickly learned is that the residents love chicken salad," said Haley Pinder. "Savory, sweet or spicy, the city loves them all and we're thrilled to fuel that obsession with Chicken Salad Chick's made-from-scratch flavors. Whether guests stop by for a lunch with friends or grab our Quick Chicks to use for family dinners, kids lunches or beach picnics, we know Chicken Salad Chick is going to become a quick favorite for Wilmington residents."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 135 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Wilmington will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30a.m. – 7p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/11.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, must purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be announced at the end of the day. Redemption will start 11/11.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickWilmington/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 135 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrode@fish-consulting.com

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

Related Links

http://www.chickensaladchick.com

