CHICKEN SALAD CHICK CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS; FOURTH LOCATION COMING TO NEW ROAD RUNNER CREEK SHOPPING CENTER

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick , the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today that it is growing again in San Antonio, Texas. Since introducing the brand to San Antonio in February last year, the local business trio of James Oberg, Jeff Rochelle and George Shaw has expanded to Westover Hills and New Braunfels. They are now opening their fourth Chicken Salad Chick at 6010 UTSA Blvd. Located in the new Road Runner Creek shopping center, the restaurant offers convenient dine-in and carry-out services, as well as a patio for outdoor dining. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening on Wednesday, August 28, with the first 100 guests receiving free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, guests at the new Road Runner Creek location can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways that include:

Wednesday, August 28 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 Guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

– – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.* Thursday, August 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Jute Tote Bag.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Jute Tote Bag.** Friday, August 30 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.**

– The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Water Bottle.** Saturday, August 31 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag.**

"My partners and I have lived in the San Antonio area for the past 25 years and are excited to see it continuing to grow and support local small businesses like ours," said James Oberg, co-owner of Chicken Salad Chick in San Antonio. "Guests at our Stone Oak, Westover Hills, and New Braunfels restaurants have been asking us to open more Chicken Salad Chicks closer to their neighborhoods. We love the opportunity to bring our made-from-scratch favorites and culture of service with heart to even more people in our community."

This Chicken Salad Chick team also loves giving back, working with and supporting the local chapter of the San Antonio Restaurant Association and the San Antonio Zoo. Christus Children's, which is dedicated to the well-being of children and expectant moms and families, will once again be the beneficiary of their Friends & Family pre-opening events.

The San Antonio-Road Runner Chicken Salad Chick will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickSanAntonioTXRoadrunner .

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.

**Must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase. Not valid with any other offers. Limit 1 reward per guest present.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Founded in Auburn, Alabama, by Stacy and Kevin Brown, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to more than 260 restaurants in 19 states. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in the 2023 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious for the third consecutive year, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers from 2018 to 2023, QSR's Best Franchise Deals in 2019, 2020 and 2022, and Franchise Business Review's Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

