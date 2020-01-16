Chicken Salad Chick Continues Rapid Expansion In Texas

AUBURN, Ala., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced its ongoing expansion in Texas with its newest location in Tomball. Following the recent openings in Kingwood and Fort Worth-Ridglea Village, the Tomball restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick's third Texas opening this month with plans to open additional locations in Fort Worth and Katy later this year. Located at 14030 FM 2920 Road near Tomball Town Center, the new Tomball restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on January 29 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, January 29 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

The Tomball restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Jake Alleman and Cody Gielen of Cojak Investments, LLC. With the debut of their new restaurant in Kingwood earlier this month, the Tomball location marks the duo's second location to open in the Houston market this month and sixth Chicken Salad Chick restaurant across Texas and Louisiana, in addition to nine Another Broken Egg Cafe locations throughout Louisiana, Alabama and Florida. Their commitment to growth and outstanding leadership make them standouts in the restaurant industry, further emphasized by Alleman's recent Most Valuable Performer win at the 2019 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference.

"It's been a pretty exciting month for Jake and me as we've opened two new Chicken Salad Chick restaurants and we couldn't have done it without our guests' unyielding support," said Cody Gielen. "Our craveable chicken salad flavors have become a hit across Texas and we can't wait to introduce the sweet and savory combinations to the residents in Tomball. The unique concept that is Chicken Salad Chick is sure to be a quick favorite."

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has more than 145 restaurants currently open in 16 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Tomball will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30.a.m. to 8.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 2/3.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/chickensaladchicktomball/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 145 restaurants in 16 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Fast Casual.com's top Movers and Shakers and Entrepreneur's Top Food Franchises for the second consecutive year and QSR's Best Franchise Deals and Nation's Restaurant News' Next 15 in 2019. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

